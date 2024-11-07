Unless the cold does little to bother you, it’s time to slip on another layer when heading out. Moreover, you may want to update your wardrobe with a stylish yet durable outer garment. If so, Taylor Stitch offers the new Workhorse Jacket. There are two options available and both come in colors we can easily match with any outfit.

The duo in question are Coal Chipped Canvas and Stone Chipped Canvas. Operating out of San Francisco, California, the label supplies men with a vast selection of dapper apparel. With the seasonal demand for outwear, the Workhorse Jacket will keep you warm without hindering movement.

Picking the right material is crucial for performance and comfort. It’s “built to conquer your to-do list and come back ready for more. Outfitted with all of the functional features that have cemented The Workhorse as a hard-wearing staple in our roster,” writes Taylor Stitch.

Fabrics used in its construction include 12.5-ounce 100% cotton canvas, 8.5-ounce 100% organic cotton corduroy for the collar and inside cuffs, 7-ounce 100% organic cotton brushed pocket lining, 1.5-ounce 100% recycled nylon body and sleeve lining, with 100% recycled polyester bill.

Average quality just won’t do. Therefore, the Workhorse Jacket sports a YKK center front zipper with a hidden snap storm front. Meanwhile, when temperatures start to get chilly, two lower-patch hand warmers are at your disposal.

Finally, Taylor Stitch lines the interior with diamond quilting and positions a welt pocket at chest height. “The Workhorse Jacket has the longevity to stay in your heavy rotation long after the rest of your workwear has gone into retirement,” reads the product description.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch