Watch collecting is the new hot thing!

While investments like cryptocurrency and stocks can be incredibly volatile and unpredictable, one thing that remains (mostly) stable is the value of high-quality, luxury, and vintage watches.

Watches like the Omega Speedmaster, the Rolex Submariner, and Patek Phillipe are all but guaranteed to increase in value the older they are—a provided they’re well cared for and protected against damage, of course!

And that’s where a watch box comes in perfectly handy.

Watch boxes are the perfect place to store your watch collection safely, protecting your investment against damage and helping you keep them neatly organized.

Whether you put your watches on display, store them in a safe, or tuck them in a corner of your cupboard, you’ll want one of these watch boxes below!

BEST WATCH BOXES FOR COLLECTORS

1. WOLF HOWARD WATCH BOX

This beautiful watch box by Wolf offers more than just watch storage—it also provides you with eight compartments for your cuff link collection. The pebble leather exterior is tough and elegant, and the suede leather interior provides an ultra-soft lining to cushion your watches safely, with no risk of damage.

The box includes a one-year warranty anywhere in the world, and you get three color options: black, blue, and gray. It’s certainly a pricier option, but with Wolf, you know you’re getting maximum durability and class.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 7

Materials: Pebble leather exterior, suede leather interior

Dimensions: 13″ W x 9″ D x 3.75″ T2

2. SCATOLA DEL TEMPO Full-Grain Leather Watch Box

This beautiful watch box is crafted from full grain calf leather, both on the inside and out. The ultra-tough leather is surprisingly soft and supple, making it the perfect material to both protect the exterior of the watch box and provide scratch-free cushioning for the watches themselves. The case comes with four watch rolls—ideal for a small and high-valued collection.

The box is Italian-made and next-level quality, with a solid heft and smooth feel that screams elegance at full volume. Thanks to the silver-tone hardware, it’s a box you’ll be proud to show off.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 4

Materials: Full grain calf leather

Dimensions: Unavailable

3. Mantello 12 Slot Watch Box for Men

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, this Mantello box is the perfect solution. The price tag is incredibly affordable but it includes space for up to 12 watches—more than enough to house an entire collection.

The carbon fiber box is sturdy and durable, with a faux leather finish that gives it a classy appearance. Thanks to the leatherette interior lining, your watches will be tucked safely and snugly away to protect their value. With no magnetic parts or metal hinges, there’s no risk that it will negatively affect automatic watch batteries.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 12

Materials: Faux leather exterior, leatherette lining

Dimensions: 10.02 x 9.02 x 4.49 inches

4. LEATHEROLOGY WATCH BOX

This box may be on the smaller side, but it’s the perfect compact option for fitting in a wall safe or the back of your closet. The full grain leather is unobtrusive enough that it won’t draw attention, but once you open it up, you’ll have your valuable watches on full display in style.

The box includes four watch slots, with an option to size up to 8 watches. Each compartment features a removable pillow lined with cloud-soft microsuede, and the pillows are sized just right to make it easy to slide the watches into place. Once done, snap the nickel hardware shut and place it safely out of sight. You’ll rest easy knowing your watches are secure!

SPECS

Watch Slots: 4

Materials: Full grain leather exterior, microsuede interior

Dimensions: 3″H x 8.5″W x 4″D

5. GLENOR CO WATCH BOX

This beautiful watch box is all about options! The mid-size model fits up to 12 watches, but you can find boxes sized for as few as 3 or 6 watches, or as many as 24 to 36 watches. You can easily grow your collection with this affordable, sturdy watch box.

The box has a surprising heft—a whopping 5.2 pounds—and the carbon fiber frame feels sturdy and solid in your hands. Thanks to the faux leather interior and exterior, your watches will be safe in their storage box, and the box itself will stand up to regular handling. Each compartment is spacious enough to accommodate even over-sized men’s watches, and the box’s clean, modern lines lend an air of elegance to your valuable collection.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 12

Materials: Faux leather

Dimensions: 15 x 9.4 x 3.9 inches

6. SONGMICS 12-SLOT WATCH BOX

This watch box is sized to house some serious value—not just up to 12 collectible watches, but also an assortment of cuff links and other valuable accessories. The faux leather exterior is smooth and supple to the touch, and the combination of leather and velvet on the interior guarantees you’ll never scratch or damage your watches.

Rather than using a solid lid, this box’s lid features transparent glass that gives you an open view of the box’s contents. That way, your watches will always be on display, even when fully protected. It’s an elegant solution to use anywhere: at home, in the office, even as a shop display. Best of all, it’s fully lockable and includes 2 keys that will guarantee your watches are safe inside your box.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 12

Materials: Engineered Wood, Faux Leather, Velvet

Dimensions: 12.75 x 7.63 x 5.13 inches

7. BEY-BERK 4-PIECE WATCH & ACCESSORY TRAVEL CASE

Want to bring a selection of watches along with you on a business trip? Need someplace safe to store your watches while taking them out of your house or safe to show off/sell to another collector? Then this is the watch case for you!

Yes, you read that right: watch “case”, not watch “box”. Instead of opting for a heavy, solid, cumbersome box, this lightweight leather watch case is the perfect choice for transporting your valuables safely. The divided leather interior keeps your watches safe, and the interior leather flap ensures the watch faces remain in pristine shape and scratch-free. Slide this case into your backpack, briefcase, or luggage, and you can always rest easy knowing your watches are protected.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 4

Materials: Leather

Dimensions: 7.75″ x 6″ x 3.5″

8. SHINOLA WATCH COLLECTOR’S BOX

This is a collector’s item in its own right! Made from beautifully finished oak, the box features a genuine leather lining that makes it look and feel absolutely elegant, even when empty. But thanks to the soft-lined pillows, you’ve got an easy solution for storing your valuable watches.

The box can either come in rustic black or the classy oak finish, and you can even customize the leather insert on the lid with your own initials to add a bit of personalized flair to it. Whether you use it yourself or give it as a gift, there’ll be no doubt in anyone’s mind that it’s a truly valuable addition to your watch collection.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 4

Materials: Oak, leather

Dimensions: 10.8″ x 4.7″ x 2.95″

9. HOUNDSBAY COMMANDER DRESSER VALET WATCH BOX

This watch box takes convenient storage to the next level! Not only does it come with six suede-lined compartments to store your watches, but you have additional sections to store rings, cuff links, wallets, pens, glasses, and anything else of value. It’s even got a wireless charging pad where you can top up the battery on your phone overnight, or keep it handy while you’re dressing for work.

The glass lid puts your watches on full display, making it easy to choose which you want to wear without exposing your valuable collection to dust or dirt. The box feels sturdy and solid in your hand, and the leather exterior gives it a truly elegant finish.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 6

Materials: Glass, Metal, Suede

Dimensions: 39.37 x 39.37 x 19.69 inches

10. DIPLOMAT MAHOGANY TWELVE WATCH STORAGE CASE

The moment you pick up this box, you’ll know exactly what it’s considered an ultra-classy storage solution for your collection. The deep, rich red mahogany box looks absolutely beautiful, and you’ll find the microfiber suede lining on the interior is amazingly soft to the touch and guaranteed to keep your watches scratch- and scuff-free.

Each compartment can accommodate oversized watches (up to 50mm watch cases), but even smaller watches will look elegant when nestled on the soft microsuede pillows. You can choose between cream-colored and slate gray for the interior, but no matter which option you prefer, you can rest easy knowing your collection is well cared for.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 12

Materials: Mahogany wood, microfiber suede

Dimensions: 14 x 10 x 3.5″

11. READAEER 6 SLOT PU LEATHER WATCH BOX

If you’re just getting your first collection started and don’t yet have the capital free to invest in a pricey, top-of-the-line watch box, this will definitely be the box of choice. It’s absolutely budget-friendly but still offers a classy-looking storage solution to display your watches in all their glory.

The glass lid allows you to see every watch stored in the box, letting you peruse or show off your collection without exposing the watches to dust or risking scratches. The polyurethane “vegan leather” is soft and pliable, easy to keep clean, and requires very little in the way of maintenance. Each of the removable pillows are sized for the standard watch bands, and the compartments are more than capable of accommodating even extra-wide watch cases. Thanks to the electroplating on the metal buckle, your watch box won’t interfere with the operation of your automatic watch batteries.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 6

Materials: Polyurethane leather

Dimensions: 11.9 x 4.6 x 3.1 inches

12. NALPAK PELICAN 1170 4-WATCH CASE

Portability meets ultra-durability in this hardcore watch case! Pelican is a brand best-known for making gun cases, camera cases, and cases for other equipment that needs to stand up to heavy-duty, high-risk use. No surprise, then, that this is the best watch case for any collector who wants to maximize the safety of their valuables. It’s watertight, crushproof, and backed by a lifetime warranty to show just how much Pelican believes in the quality of their product.

The case is made from the brand’s proprietary polypropylene plastic, a hyper-tough material that will never break, bend, or shatter. The interior foam is also a proprietary material guaranteed to keep your watches snugly immobilized in place and protect the bands from damage. In addition to four watch slots, the case includes a customizable slot beneath where you can store knives, cuff links, rings, and any other valuables you want to safely transport.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 4

Materials: Polypropylene, proprietary foam

Dimensions: 11.64″ x 8.34″ x 3.78″

13. WOLF AXIS 6 PIECE WINDER

This watch box is unlike any others on this list because it’s not just a box to store your watches—it’s a winder that will keep your manual watches—like Patek Philippe’s Calatrava 1517 or the Omega Speedmaster—always on time.

The box has a patented, innovative winder that counts the exact number of rotations and allows you to set a specific number of “turns per day”—whatever is needed to keep your watch on precise time all day every day. The plug-in box runs on AC power, so you’ll need to store it someplace in your closet where you have access to a power supply. However, once the watches are inside the box, you can rest easy knowing they’ll always be juiced up.

The vegan leather exterior gives it a sleek, stylish look, but the copper and powder-coated laser cut perforated steel interior is the real value, guaranteed to protect your watches’ delicate manual mechanisms.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 6

Materials: Copper and Powder-coated laser cut perforated steel, vegan leather

Dimensions: 15.75″ L X 6.5″ W X 13.25″ H

14. TAWBURY 8 SLOT WATCH BOX

This 8-slot box comes with additional storage space in a convenient slide-out drawer, with compartments sized just right for extra watch bands, tools, glasses, cuff links, and jewelry. Thanks to its glass lid, you can see your full collection at a glance.

The faux leather exterior is supple and smooth to the touch, and the worn patina gives the box a truly elegant look. Thanks to the gray velvet lining inside the box and on the removable pillows, you can trust that your watches will always be safe when stored.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 8

Materials: Faux leather, velvet

Dimensions: 10.6 x 8.4 x 5.7 inches

15. AUGUST SANDGREN X KRISTIAN HAAGEN WATCH BOX

This watch box is on the smaller side, with just space enough for three watches—making it the perfect option for any beginner collectors who just have a few valuable timepieces to show off in style. The combination of high-quality, ultra-supple aniline leather and suede-like nubuck leather makes for a watch box that looks like a collector’s item in its own right.

The box is crafted in collaborated with Kristian Haagen, the renowned connoisseur of fine watches. The design is simple but the quality is immediately evident. It’s far from the cheapest of the watch boxes on our list, but for any watch collector who values quality and artistry above all, it’s well worth the cost.

SPECS

Watch Slots: 3

Materials: Aniline leather & Nubuck

Dimensions: 7.4” x 3.9” x 2.5”

Tips for Luxury Watch Collectors

If you’re going to collect valuable watches, it’s absolutely imperative that you know how to store them safely. Here are some simple rules of thumb to follow:

Store Out of Reach of Pets and Kids

It should go without saying, but I’m saying it anyway!

No matter how sturdy the box, your watches can still get damaged if the box falls off your shelf or gets knocked over by your child/children or pet/s. Keep the collection on a shelf at least above waist height, out of easy reach of smaller children or active pets.

Make sure the door to the room where your collection is stored is also kept closed (and locked, whenever possible).

Store Out of Direct Sunlight

Sunlight shouldn’t damage the watch faces (they’re typically made from sapphire or other glass that won’t be affected by sunlight or UV radiation) or the mechanisms themselves.

However, there are a few other components at risk of damage from direct sunlight:

Gold, which can tarnish or deteriorate after long exposure to sunlight

Leather, which is damaged by UV rays in the sun and will fade/discolor/lose color over time

Gemstones (including brown topaz, emerald, sapphires, ruby, pearls, and opals), which may lose their brilliance or even crack as a result of excess heat from direct sunlight

Store your watches out of direct sunlight, someplace cool and dry.

Always Use a Watch Box

Watch boxes are the only safe place to store your watches—not because they’re secure, but because they provide a soft, cushioned container in which the watches won’t get damaged.

Whether you store the watch box on a shelf, in a safe, or in a bank vault, you NEED the box to be the first and last line of defense to shield your watches from scuffs, scratches, dings, and dents.

Use a Watch Winder for Manual Watches

If you store a manual watch in a standard box, it may lose time. This is because it needs to be regularly wound in order to remain accurate.

For those collecting manual watches, it’s a good idea to store the watches in a winder box—or, at the very least, pull them out of the watch box regularly and set them on a watch winder. It’s a simple task you can do at least once every few days, but it can help to extend the lifespan and maintain the accuracy of the watch.

Store Watches Face Up

Never store a watch face down! There’s a chance you could damage the glass or bezel when storing them face down, so always make sure the watches are stored face up.

Keep Your Watches and Paperwork Safe

Your watches are important, but just as important is the paperwork proving that the watch is a genuine collector’s item. This paperwork will include:

Receipt of sale

Certificate of Authenticity

Warranty information

You should safeguard the paperwork as much as you do the watches. I recommend storing them both in a safe (even a small gun safe will do). Scan the paperwork and upload copies to a hard drive so you’ve got a digital back-up in case the original hard-copies get lost, damaged, or destroyed.