The Zen from Havenn Tiny Houses makes a great ADU for glamping, as an outdoor office, or as an extra bedroom. It can also function as a wellness room or a personal retreat. Designed with efficiency and elegance in mind, it provides “versatility and comfort in a compact, stylish design.“

This tiny home offer luxurious dwelling in a compact frame that seamlessly blends high-quality materials and smart, eco-friendly features. It has a spacious interior and double-glazed large windows for panoramic views and for plenty of sunlight and ventilation. Meanwhile, high ceilings and a French door further creates a space that feels spacious.

The Zen home has an open-plan design for functional versatility. It can easily accommodate a queen size bed if used as a separate bedroom or a couple of office tables. It is electricity ready with the addition of solar panels, equipped with LED downlights, an external wall light, slimline power points, and a 15amp plug-in power system. I

Built for comfort and durability with its termite + rust-proof high tensile frame complemented by a galvanized steel base. The home also boasts premium hybrid flooring, veneered internal wall boards, and R-value 2.0 insulation throughout. Moreover, it features a large skylight in the main section for added natural lighting and perfect for stargazing at night.

The Zen home is very compact yet smartly and elegantly designed measuring just 4.35m long and 2.3m wide and at a height of 3.0m. “Whether you seek a cozy retreat or a unique rental opportunity, Zen caters to your needs without compromising the amenities essential for modern living. Zen offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability.“