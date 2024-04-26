Denim jeans has turned into a fashion staple from its humble beginnings as a worker essential. Practically anyone wears them these days and save for the occasional design changes, not much has changed in its functionality since its invention in 17th century and popularization during the California Gold Rush. But NYC-based designer Wares For All Reasons aims to change that with its Standard Issue Denim 001 design.

As its name implies, this pair of denim jeans can take you from work to leisure in seconds. Its stylish performance wear with a versatile design that works great on urban commutes as well as outdoor adventures (even for rock climbing). That’s because it was built with the needs of urban athletes and adventurers in mind.

Wares For All Reasons’ Standard Issue Denim 001 boasts a breathable, stretchable, and durable fabric that adapts to your movements for flexibility. It’s crafted from proprietary workwear-weight HSTech Denim fabric comprised of 98% cotton and 2% stretchable materials. This allows for full range of mobility without sacrificing style and comfort.

It uses 13 oz/yard² of HSTech fabric, which is the heaviest stretch denim available today and HSTech’s 13% diagonal stretch factor for 4-way stretch. It has a slightly tapered slim fit that sits just below the hips and a gapless split waist construction to make the waistline stretchable. This way, it fits various body types and sizes.

Other notable functional features of Wares For All Reasons’ Standard Issue Denim 001 include a high step knee darts for a wide range of motion, YKK fly zipper and YKK-zippered security pocket. It also features custom fabricated rivets and buttons, double stitched bar tacks and belt loops, easy access webbing loop, and reflective strips inside the cuffs. Meanwhile, unique weave patterns give it a classic denim look and texture.

