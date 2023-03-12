WANDRD took its award-winning Prvke line, made upgrades to comfort and features, and introduced the All-New Prvke Backpack. The improvements start with the back panel and shoulder straps. They now come in new shapes and padded for a more comfortable, breathable, and versatile carrying experience for all body shapes and sizes.

Next, the Hidden Passport Pocket is now larger and more discreet. Then there’s the addition of a luggage pass-through strap, stronger magnets in the tote handles, and a new easier-to-use Key Hook. Other external upgrades include the velcro-and-roll Cinch Strap webbing organization, updated zipper u-pullers, and branding updates.

Meanwhile, the All-New Prvke Backpack features an interior Fleece Lined Pocket attached to the flap access point of the upper compartment. WANDRD also reversed the opening direction. This way, it no longer hangs in the way when accessing the top compartment from inside the bag.

Moreover, WANDRD updated the laptop/tablet closure system and included three new pockets on the sleeve. Finally, the liner flap that covered the Camera Cube is gone for quick and easy access to your gear. Other notable features include a removable chest strap, an expandable water bottle/tripod pocket, and lots of internal pockets for organization.

WANDRD’s All-New Prvke Backpack is ideal for photographers or the digital nomad because of its weather-resistant construction. It is made from durable and water-resistant tarpaulin. It also comes with packing cubes for the camera and other tech gear. This backpack is also great for traveling, hiking, camping, commuting, and other outdoor adventures.

Images courtesy of WANDRD