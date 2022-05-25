Back then, folks took their RVs out for weekend trips of a bit longer than that. It was a perfect way to get away from it all and recharge before we dive right back into reality. Now, thanks to innovations in technology, we can choose to hit the road aboard the Outpost 35, maintain productivity, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work setups became the new norm. Moreover, this allows adventurous souls to sate their wanderlust yet fulfil their tasks. They are exactly the Outpost 35’s target demographic. What makes this type of lifestyle so popular these days is the advances in mobile data connectivity.

Think of it as your office/apartment on wheels. The manufacturer starts off with a heavy-duty Ford F-600 XLT that packs a 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbo diesel engine. It delivers 330 horsepower and 825 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Your wanderBOX RV can even easily tow up 10,000 lbs

The Outpost 35 boasts R15-R25 composite panel walls over an aerospace-grade aluminum honeycomb frame. This keeps the interior comfortable in any season and weather. With a 7-foot ceiling, the spaces within are anything but cramped.

A 2,800W rooftop solar array keeps a 24 kWh lithium battery unit in optimal condition to supply power via 24V DC and 110V/220V AC outlets Prepare meals as you do at home with its full-size three-burner induction cooktop. Furthermore, food storage is never an issue courtesy of a 17 cubic-foot refrigerator.

If you want to go al-fresco, the 22-foot awning provides relief from the sun. Furthermore, the Outpost 35 has an outdoor kitchen and entertainment system. Off-grid living, while working has never been this awesome.

Images courtesy of wanderBOX