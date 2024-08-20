Uncharted Supply’s Zeus Air offers the functionality of a jump starter and inflator in one compact and travel-friendly design. It’s ideal for those unexpected days when you find yourself in the middle of the road inside a car with a flat tire or dead battery. Suffice to say, it’s an emergency tool that’s also great for RV travelers, boaters, and outdoor adventurers.

It provides a multifunctional solution for various needs while on the move. This unit includes a 150 PSI air inflator that can inflate anything from paddle boards, tires, footballs, other sports equipment, and more. It does so efficiently too with an airflow volume of 40L per minute.

Moreover, the Zeus Air packs a 15,000 mAh battery that can jump start 12V battery systems. It can do so up to a 6.0L diesel engine or 8.0L gasoline, delivering a peak current of 2000A to ensure you’re never stranded. A built-in digital display lets you monitor the tire pressure and voltage output.

High-level voltage multiplier allows four the battery cells to work simultaneously so you get immediate energy transfer. Conveniently, the battery supports both USB-C and USB-A recharging. This unit also doubles as an emergency backup power. It can juice up your mobile devices on the go including phones, laptops, cameras, and other USB-C or USB-A devices.

It fully recharges an an iPhone up to 20W for 1.5 hours and can even do so four times before recharging the battery. Adding to its functionality is the built-in flashlight. The Zeus Air offers ultra-bright LED lights with constant, strobe, and SOS settings. This is an indispensable tool for vehicle emergencies. As such, it comes packed in its own sturdy case including its adapters, jumper cables, and an air hose.

Images courtesy of Uncharted Supply Co.