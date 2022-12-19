Wally Yachts has been on a roll with several reveals one after the other. Their lineup has everything deep-pocketed clients may ever want such as yachts, tenders, day boats and more. The most recent model to debut this 2022 is the wallywhy100 – a versatile vessel ideal for a range of uses. Take it for a quick spin for a day or for a bit longer than that.

It is presented as a modern monohull that balances the features of its interiors and exteriors. This gives owners and guests a seamless and pleasant experience no matter where they choose to hang out. At a little less than 70 feet long, it’s impressive how the wallywhy100 integrates everything cohesively without any hint of space constraint.

“As a crossover product, the yacht fulfils the need for a more voluminous cruiser in the sub-70ft range, combining all of the qualities of a 60-70 foot coupé boat with the benefits of the wallywhy volume,” notes Wally Yachts. The main deck features a hybrid layout. You can configure the enclosed area for al-fresco socializing or to keep away the elements.

The use of modern materials plus wood creates a pleasant and cozy atmosphere for its volumes. There is plush seating within, as well as sun pads and lounge chairs for those who want to soak up some sun. Toward the aft of the wallywhy100 are folding wings which provide 142 square meters for the beach club.

Head down to the lower deck to access a full-beam master cabin accompanied by two guest cabins. Each room provides guests with impressive views of the outside. The wallywhy100 gets its propulsion from twin D13 Volvo IPS engines for a cruising speed of up to 24 knots.

Images courtesy of Wally Yachts