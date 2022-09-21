If you’re shopping for a vessel with modest stature yet never lacking in premium features, Wally Yachts might just have one on offer. Nautical escapades do not impose a size limit when it comes to fun. Therefore, the wallypower58 is a wonderful option brimming with everything one may want or need in a motoryacht.

This 58-footer is one of the many silhouettes that made their debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival. With a 16.5-foot beam, owners have plenty of room to move about and customize. Propulsion comes from three Volvo Penta D8-IPS 700 at 550 horsepower each for a total of 1,650 horsepower as standard.

Wally Yachts also allows clients to swap it out for a trio of Volvo Penta D8-IPS 800 engines. At 600 horsepower each, we can sum it up to a whopping 1800 horsepower. Depending on the setup, you can push the wallypower58 up to 36 or 38 knots respectively.

“The wallypower58 features pure lines dominated by the double chines in the hull and the air intakes,” reads the shipbuilder’s description. “The yacht’s interior is bathed in natural light from overhead, meaning there is no need for traditional openings to port or starboard.”

A spacious foredeck and the aft sun pads are perfect for sunbathing. Storage for toys and other equipment is beneath these seats. The folding bulwark wings toward the rear can open to provide about 269 square feet of space. Wally Yachts uses teak topside for a classy appeal.

Below the deck, owners can configure their wallypower58 to have double saloon seating or a guest cabin in addition to the owner’s suite at the bow. Finally, it’s cool to see how the anchor deploys from the tip of the motoryacht’s nose.

Images courtesy of Wally Yachts