Folks in the market for a capable and reliable SUV with off-roading chops but no carbon emissions caught a glimpse of the EX30 Cross Country earlier this week. Volvo confirms the compact electric SUV will be hitting showrooms later this year. Meanwhile, Jeep also recently announced a rugged model with green credentials — the 2025 Wrangler 4xe Backcountry.

What the American marque brings to the table with its mid-size SUV is trail-ready performance sans range anxiety. Although no longer as prevalent as before thanks to advancements in battery-electric powertrains, the concern still lingers. The press release points out that this limited-edition trim package is based on the Wrangler 4xe Sahara.

This plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) may not be completely eco-friendly, but it’s still an acceptable compromise. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four which operates alongside electric motors for optimal efficiency. Your 2025 Wrangler 4xe Backcountry is no slouch either. It cranks out a respectable output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Apart from the standard inclusions of the Wrangler 4xe Sahara, this bad boy receives rock rails, steel front/rear bumpers, a Mopar single-loop grille guard, and exclusive Backcountry decals. Another notable selling point here is the Jeep Power Box system. Owners can plug it into the charge port to access two duplex 120V 15A power outlets.

“The Jeep Wrangler embodies the legendary Jeep spirit and the freedom to choose your own path,” said company executive Bob Broderdorf. “The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry is designed for customers who want to head off-road with help from built-in Adventure Guides and a front TrailCam.” Only 5,800 examples are allocated for North America.

