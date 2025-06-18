RIMOWA and Vitra’s collaborative chest stool isn’t the only luxury item the two companies have released. They also teamed up for an equally stylish gear that will make any painter, handyman, or DIY enthusiast want to flaunt their tools. The German-Swiss crossover has also spawned the aptly named Aluminum Toolbox, which is a reimagining of the 2010 toolbox design from Arik Levy.

The upgraded version swapped out the original recycled plastic shell for RIMOWA’s iconic anodized aluminum. The construction borrows from the grooved aluminum shell inherent of the German brand’s suitcase design. The carrying handle is also crafted using aluminum and the recycled lining pays homage to the product’s sustainable beginnings.

Moreover, it has leather accents in various colorways including ice blue, beige, or green. Similar to the chest stool, the Aluminum Toolbox also has Vitra’s eco-friendly Laser RE fabric upholstery for its interior lining. This distinctive woven fabric is easy to care for, durable, and is abrasion resistant.

Meanwhile, the feet have felt covers to ensure protection for both the toolbox and its contents, and the work surface. Although, this may pose a problem in terms of slippery surfaces since felt doesn’t offer that much grip support.

But unlike the chest stool, RIMOWA and Vitra’s Aluminum Toolbox doesn’t have a protective cover. It features an open design for quick and easy access of items stored inside. While its name denotes it’s ideal as a storage for utility tools, it can very well also serve as a luxurious holder for your everyday carry items. It offers 5L of storage space at a size and weight measuring 6.30″ x 11.81″ x 6.70″ and 1.3 kg., respectively.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA