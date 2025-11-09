With the help of iXOOST, Lamborghini seems to be taking cues from Porsche Design’s venture into high-end audio products. We’re not talking about headphones or TWS earbuds, but something larger. What better way to showcase the beauty of The Raging Bull’s automotive endeavors than with the ESAVOX Automobili Lamborghini? Two Italian brands are delivering one exquisite item.

You all know just how crazy the designs get as the price tags go up, right? It allows the manufacturers to incorporate the best-in-class components in addition to premium materials. We can’t help but compare this SKU with the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro.

However, iXOOST’s offering appears to be the more appealing of the two. “This high-end audio system offers exceptional sound quality, combining advanced technology and powerful design,” reads a marketing snippet on the official ESAVOX Automobili Lamborghini webpage.

Interested buyers get to choose from six stunning color schemes: White Sidrale, Green Gea, Red Epona, Blue Uranus, Orange Antheus, and Grey Keres Matte. Each ESAVOX Automobili Lamborghini uses actual exhaust components from the automotive marque.

It measures approximately 50″ x 20″ x 26″ (WxHxD) and weighs around 117 lbs. This high-fidelity acoustic playback platform flaunts two hand-made hexagonal cabinets. Each of the geometric units houses 2x 1″ tweeters and 2x 6.5″ carbon mid-bass drivers. In charge of the chunky lows is a 10″ downward-firing subwoofer.

The ESAVOX Automobili Lamborghini also comes with three 400W amplifiers. It supports traditional AUX connections as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio streaming. iXOOST says it “is built on a 6 bar autoclave cured 3k Twill 245 carbon monocoque chassis and features a passive vibration damping system and variable height beveled mounts.”

Images courtesy of iXOOST