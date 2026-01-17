With the convenience of online shopping, leaving the comfort of our homes is practically optional. Depending on our level of lethargy, almost everything is just a click or tap away. Nevertheless, the old-school way is not entirely dead, as most big-ticket items and luxury goods continue to draw people to stores. For some retail therapy, head over to the Louis Vuitton building in Beijing, China.

As a growing number of Chinese consumers can now afford the finer things in life, the world’s leading fashion labels intend to open specialty boutiques in the country. With so much disposable income available for the taking, it is a lucrative market ready for the taking. The French firm’s latest flagship experience is designed by Jun Aoki & Associates.

The Japanese group presents a blueprint that opts for a vertical motif, which invites clients to explore its spaces. Louis Vuitton regularly works with the studio on striking projects in major urban centers. The site where it stands is in Sanlitun — a location full of commercial establishments with an upbeat atmosphere.

To help it stand out from the surrounding structures, we have a dazzling facade. Instead of a typical modern exterior, hand-curved glass in various shapes interconnects to form a wraparound translucent shell. By day, the crystals reflect sunlight in an array of hues akin to what we see on insect wings.

By night, the Louis Vuitton store appears ethereal courtesy of the embedded lighting within the frames. Branding is minimal, yet the items on display are distinctly familiar to those who know a thing or two about hate couture. Lastly, fashionistas and well-heeled tourists should drop by if they’re ever in the neighborhood.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Jun Aoki & Associates