It’s safe to say that both Ulysse Nardin and URWERK are still considered among the top in avant-garde watchmaking. If you’re ever in the market for a new luxury timepiece that doesn’t conform to traditional aesthetics, just check out their catalog. Hence, to everyone’s surprise, the two are collaborating and releasing the UR-FREAK.

Although some Swiss watch firms strategically partner with others to drum up interest, it’s typically not with another watch brand. Nevertheless, we don’t hear any complaints about this exciting and fresh entry. After regularly featuring the respective creations of each throughout the years, the UR-FREAK is a fan’s dream come true.

According to the product page, “Ulysse Nardin and URWERK are fixtures of today’s modern high-end Swiss watch industry, although each embodies a unique perspective and personality. Both companies exemplify independence individually but share a core definition for “independence” that equates to ‘freedom’.”

Reference 2413-500LE-2A-UR/3B sports a 44 mm x 13.77 mm round titanium case. This robust enclosure features sapphire crystals on both ends, protecting and showcasing the contents within. What greets you at the top is an open-work dial with a wandering hours satellite complication.

Three indicators sweep across the minute scale on the right to display the time. Elsewhere, users can peer through the exhibition case back, which also doubles as the winding mechanism. Mirroring this is the bezel, which reportedly doubles as the crown to set the time.

Running the elaborate show is an in-house Caliber UN-241 beating at a frequency of 3 Hz (21,600 vph). The self-winding movement features 263 components and 25 jewels, with a 90-day power reserve. Each UR-FREAK ships with a yellow textured rubber strap and titanium deployant clasp.

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin/URWERK