Nobody would have predicted that 2025 would start with utter devastation. The Southern California wildfires, which spread across more than 57,000 acres of land, reportedly affected thousands of people. Nevertheless, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood are still a magnet for the social elite. Thus, upmarket dwellings like the 728 Linda Flora Dr deserve their consideration.

From a real estate standpoint, the tragedy likely prompted many to re-evaluate their investments in the state. However, it seems the demand for homes in affluent neighborhoods is just as strong as before. According to the listing by Conrad Adamczak of The Beverly Hills Estates, this modern mansion stands on a lot approximately 35,709 square feet in size.

Meanwhile, the “newly completed 2025 White Brick Traditional” residence spans around 15,250 square feet. We all know promontories offer the best views, and 728 Linda Flora Dr does not disappoint. Owners and guests can marvel at the breathtaking sights of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

An abode of its scale features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, which is more than enough even for large families. Having people over for a night or two shouldn’t be a problem given the generous accommodations. AMG Capital is behind its contemporary design, while the interiors are by Morrow & Co.

Fitness aficionados have access to an indoor/outdoor wellness center that includes a massage area, steam room, sauna, and a gym. Boredom at 728 Linda Flora Dr would be the last thing on your mind as there is no shortage of entertainment options, such as a golf simulator, infinity pool, home theater, a 10-car auto gallery, and a rooftop pickleball court, among others.

Images courtesy of Simon Berlyn/The Beverly Hills Estates