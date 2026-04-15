Fellow, and NBA legend Jimmy Butler’s coffee company, BIGFACE, is back at it again with another luxurious addition to your bar or kitchen. In 2023, they collaborated on the Ultimate Road Kit, a portable coffee brewing set which sold out within hours. The new product, the Espresso Series 1, is a limited edition series with only 100 units (each numbered) available.

It’s “Fellow’s most ambitious piece of engineering to date” that seamlessly merges sophisticated aesthetics with modern features. As Butler said, “It looks sick on the counter.”

The Espresso Series 1 machine is for coffee enthusiasts who love to put their creative spin on their coffee concoction. It’s for those who love to tinker and master each shot to perfection. At its core is a patented Boosted Boiler system that delivers degree-precise temperature stability. It also provides a fast warm-up time of under two minutes.

The system comprises three independent heating elements that work together to ensure an efficient and seamless coffee brewing experience. It features a commercial-style group head with a brass core. It also has a water dispersion block that ensures consistent, even extraction on every pull.

Moreover, the Espresso Series 1 machine utilizes intelligent pressure profiling to automatically adjust flow, ensuring each shot hits your target. Its temperature-sensing steam wand takes the guesswork out of steaming or frothing milk.

It automatically stops at your set temperature and self-purges after each use. Meanwhile, a companion Fellow app offers full profile customization of your brew. It lets you dial in, save, and share your perfect recipe. The app also offers OTA software updates to keep the machine current.

Images courtesy of BIGFACE