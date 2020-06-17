Best 11 Men’s Waist Trainer Reviews

BEST MEN’S WAIST TRAINER REVIEWS

1 ActiveGear Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star To get things rolling, we thought it would be a good idea to start out with one of the most popular waist trimmer belts for men on the market right now. The ActiveGear Waist Trimmer Belt has been earning some impressive waist trainer reviews in recent times and having tested it out for ourselves we can see just why. For starters, it’s very competitively priced compared to its competitors and we all know that cost plays a big part in things. Secondly, we love how this belt is a good all-rounder in that it can be used as an aid for weight loss but also for additional support to the lower back muscles when working out. In fact, you’ll find that this offers more support than most which will go a long way to helping you avoid any injuries when working out. As for the material, this is a high-grade latex-free neoprene which is both flexible and comfortable. We’re also impressed at how good it is at moisture wicking. This thing will make you sweat a lot but it’s contained sweat that you will not notice until you take it off. It’s also very odor-resistant but this does not mean that you do not have to wash it – seriously guys, just wash it from time to time, please. You’re given the option of two different sizes when purchasing this waist shaper for men. You can either go for the medium which can fit waist sizes of up to 42 inches or the large which adds another 10 inches on top of that so a max waist of 52 inches. Wearing and adjusting the ActiveGear is done easily with a Velcro fastener that is tight and secure and its anti-slip design means it should always stay in place despite the sweat that will be generated underneath it. Pros check One year money back guarantee

One year money back guarantee check Available in two sizes

Available in two sizes check Superior lower back support Cons cross-alt Not the most discreet Specs Waist Size: Up to 52”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 2 Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star In our opinion, if you wanted a waist trimmer to accompany some high-intensity cardio workouts at the gym, the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium is the best waist trainer you can get. This is the goto trimmer if you want pure performance at aiding weight loss and muscle toning. It will make you sweat, and when you think you’ve sweat everything out, it’ll make you sweat some more. Made from a latex-free neoprene, this waist trainer will increase thermogenic activity during a workout and thus you’ll start to sweat a whole lot more. That sweat should not be worried about however as the textured inner grid of the belt will help to repel any moisture absorption and will contain most sweat until you remove it. It also has an anti-slip feature that should limit any movement and keep it right in place despite the additional sweat. There are five different sizes in total than you can opt for and the price does understandably increase the larger that you go. The smallest will fit waists of up to 33 inches while the largest for all you proud beer-belly owners out there, will fit an impressive maximum size of 58 inches. The neoprene material is designed to contour with your body shape, so it’s important that you get the sizing right. The Sweet Sweat does provide decent support to the lower back and abdominal muscles but not as much as other products do. For that reason, we recommend this for high-intensity cardio work rather than bodybuilding or weight lifting. This will better be suited for those of you that are trying to lose belly fat and excess weight rather than those that are trying to tone up. If you wanted the latter, this will still help of course but there are better options out there if you wanted improved support. Pros check Latex-free neoprene material

Latex-free neoprene material check Ideal for high-intensity training

Ideal for high-intensity training check Available in five different sizes Cons cross-alt Limited back support Specs Waist Size: Up to 58”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 3 McDavid Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star In terms of pure value, you’re not going to be getting much better than the McDavid Waist Trimmer Belt. This budget-priced waist trimmer might be the cheapest on our list but it actually performs very well too. It promotes a healthy sweat, supports, and cushions your core, and provides post-workout pain relief which makes it ideal for those of you that suffer from back pain. The McDavid trimmer belt is constructed of a latex-free neoprene and it comes in just the one size. This means it’s basically a one size fits all but it will not be ideal for anyone that has a waist bigger than it’s max of 40-inches. That is just about the only negative with this waist trainer really and it will at least be able to fit most of you. If you do need something larger, however, you might have to look at some of our other plus size waist trainer recommendations. That neoprene material is designed to contour to the body of the wearer and it both compresses and uses its thermogenic properties to encourage increased healthy sweating as you perform a workout. The inner layer is non-slip, well-insulated and will provide you with a comfortable and discreet advantage when working out. As for securing the belt in place, there’s a Velcro fastener that will allow you to easily adjust the tightness. As for the support that this belt provides, this is aimed more at aftercare for those of you that might suffer from back pain or arthritis. The trimmer belts help to soothe and cushion your lower back so that you’ll enjoy pain-relief and a reduction in muscle fatigue. This is at the expense of the lumbar support and posture correction benefits that some other waist trimmers will focus on. Pros check Fantastic price

Fantastic price check Ideal for back pain/arthritis sufferers

Ideal for back pain/arthritis sufferers check Lightweight & comfortable Cons cross-alt Only fits waists up to 40 inches Specs Waist Size: Up to 40”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 4 TNT Pro Series Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star When it comes to brand names, there are not much bigger than TNT with regards to waist trimmers and other types of gym equipment. Their TNT Pro Series Waist Trimmer Belt is widely regarded as one of the best and we’ve found it difficult to find anything that would suggest otherwise. Made from 100% neoprene, this waist trimmer belt for men and women has been designed to increase the number of fluids that you sweat out whether during a workout or throughout the day. The neoprene material has thermogenic properties that will promote increased sweating all around the abdomen of your body. This will enable you to lose weight, tone up your muscles, or burn fat far more efficiently. Designed to be discreet you can get results with the TNT Pro Series when worn either under or over your clothing. It’ll also add some much-needed support to your lower back even though TNT admittedly claims that this is not the primary purpose of this belt. Slimming and weight loss is that main focus but it does offer a decent amount of core support which can help you to prevent muscle strain or injuries during a workout. We particularly like the impressive sweat-wicking properties of this belt which also helps to prevent it from moving around during your workouts. That is also down to its anti-slip feature and the strong Velcro fastener that always stays in place no matter what activity you’re partaking in. If we had any complaints at all, it would be that you’ll need to air out the belt when you first get it as it has quite a heavy chemical odor. Pros check Odor-resistant

Odor-resistant check Three different sizes

Three different sizes check Reputable brand Cons cross-alt Initially has a chemical odor Specs Waist Size: Up to 51”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 5 Wonderience Trainer Vest Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Waist trainers can also come as a vest variant and the first of these on our list is that of the Wonderience Trainer Vest. Otherwise known as a sauna vest, this waist trainer has a zipper fastener and somewhat resembles a woman’s corset. Much like trimmer belts, these vests will compress against your torso and stimulate increased sweating when worn. These are ideal to wear when working out but they will also be effective even when worn as you go about your daily routine. The additional sweat that your body produces will ensure that weight loss and fat burning is done in a more efficient manner. They will also provide lumbar support to your spine, lower back muscles, and will promote a more healthy posture when worn frequently. The material that is used to promote increased sweating is that of neoprene, a material that contours to your body and has thermogenic properties. The great thing about it is that you’ll hardly notice that you’re even sweating until you remove it. The sweat is contained beneath the vest so you’ll not have any embarrassing leakages throughout your day. Once you use the zipper fastener to open it up – you’ll be amazed at just how much you have sweat. All in all, this is a great product and certainly among our favorites. We like how discreet it is compared to trimmer belts. You’re able to wear it underneath your clothes without anybody being able to notice. This cannot be said for some belts that will make you look like the worlds first pregnant man. If a vest appeals to you more than a belt, we certainly suggest that you take a look at this offering from Wonderience. Pros check 7 Sizes available

7 Sizes available check Competitively priced

Competitively priced check Very discreet Cons cross-alt Only available in two colors Specs Waist Size: Up to 49.2”

Type: Vest

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 6 GoldenStarSport Men’s Waist Trainer Vest Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Another neoprene waist trainer that is earning good reviews is that of the GoldenStarSport Men’s Waist Trainer Vest. This is one of the more comfortable waist trainer vests on our list but you shouldn’t think that this is at the expense of other more important areas. This thing will certainly make you sweat bucketloads, will promote a better posture, give you added spinal support, and essentially, help you get rid of some of that annoying belly fat. While this does everything that you might expect from a waist trainer for men, it actually has its own unique selling point. There is a dual zipper fastener on the front which adds, even more, allows you to make it far smaller than it would without them. The fabric between the zippers can be removed once you’ve lost a ton of weight and you can then use a single zipper to fasten it going forward. With a discreet design, this waist trainer vest for men can be worn underneath your clothes throughout the day to encourage weight loss, or on its own during a workout to get even more benefit. It fits your body snugly and will compress in all of the right areas so that you not only get an instantly better shape but will also be able to reap the benefits of increased perspiration. With a total of seven sizes to choose from ranging between Small and 4XL, you’ll be able to fit waist sizes of up to 49.4 inches with this product. Admittedly, those of you with larger waists will have to look elsewhere but their sizing does at least mean that most of you will be able to wear it and use its performance to increase the sweat that your body creates. Pros check 7 Sizes to choose from

7 Sizes to choose from check Unique twin zipper fastener

Unique twin zipper fastener check Impressive sweat stimulation Cons cross-alt Sizings run a little big Specs Waist Size: Up to 49.4”

Type: Vest

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 7 Fitru Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Next up we have the Fitru Waist Trimmer Belt, another product that we were impressed with having tested it out on our own glorious abdominal muscles. Alright, so those abs might be beneath a few layers of fat but they are still there and we’re still immensely proud of them. All jokes aside, our flab has actually been slightly de-flabbed thanks to this waist trimmer and that’s more than good enough for it to get our recommendation. Made from a durable, thick, and flexible neoprene material and with an inner layer that utilizes anti-slip technology, this waist trimmer will allow you to sweat profusely without having to worry about it moving around or falling out of place. The Velcro fastener will also make sure that it fits as tightly as possible so that you can get the very best of benefits out of each workout. While the obvious focus of this trimmer is to, well…trim, it does bring additional health benefits as well. It provides additional support for your lower back and your abdominal muscles. This will helps you to avoid injuries and will also mean that you’ll experience a little pain relief after every workout. A final benefit is the one that it will have for your posture. It will keep you upright and straight for as long as you wear it. If you have a belly as large as up to 60 inches and really want to find something for an affordable price that can give you an extra edge at the gym, the Fitru waist trimmer is something we really suggest you look at. It’s certainly one of the most effective on our list but if you’re still not sure, we still have plenty more trimmers for you to consider yet. Pros check Latex-free neoprene material

Latex-free neoprene material check Good build quality

Good build quality check Repels moisture Cons cross-alt Has a smell of petroleum at first Specs Waist Size: Up to 60”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 8 NonEcho Men’s Sauna Waist Trainer Sweat Vest Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Looking to tighten up your love handles or flatten that tubby stomach? Then the NonEcho Sauna Waist Trainer Sweat Vest is going to be right up your street. This waist trainer vest will raise the temperature of your bodies core so that it has to produce more sweat in an attempt to cool itself down. While this is happening, your body will be burning at least 50% body fat depending on the activity that you’re doing when wearing it. Like many of the other vests on our recommended list, this is made from a stretchy but durable neoprene material that will make you sweat like no other. Whether you’re wearing the vest under your normal clothes at home or at work, you’ll be sweating away and trimming the fat as you go about your day. Of course, to get the absolute optimum out of the benefits, this should be worn at the gym during a workout. This will cover your entire torso tightly and will also provide additional to support to your back and muscles. This will not only help you to avoid injury but will also keep you in a healthy posture while you going about your daily routine. Additionally, this vest doubles up as a thermal vest that can help you to keep warm in the winter months. Summing up, this vest is more than worthy of a place on our list. It has received good reviews wherever we’ve seen it and having tested it ourselves, we can say that it certainly does what it claims to. You can even turn it inside out and wear it as it’s a reversible vest with a different color on either side. Pros check Plenty of sizing options

Plenty of sizing options check Is reversible

Is reversible check Latex-free neoprene Cons cross-alt Zipper could be better quality Specs Waist Size: Up to 49”

Type: Vest

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 9 Healthcom Pro Men’s Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Another option if you want to do something about all that belly fat hanging over your jeans is the Healthcom Pro Men’s Waist Trimmer Belt. Available in three sizes with the largest being able to fit a waist of up to 45.9-inches, this belt will contour to your body shape and stimulate an increase in the heat that your core has to withstand. This will lead to a big increase in sweating and thus you’ll start to lose more calories and fat than you would if you weren’t wearing it. Weight loss and muscle toning are the primary reasons for wearing a belt like this one but you’ll also enjoy a number of other benefits as well. For one, it offers great lumbar support, will encourage a much better posture, and provides a good level of pain relief to anyone that suffers from back pain or arthritis. The Healthcom Pro Trimmer Belt has attained some good reviews and we’re equally as impressed as many others are. It might be a little more expensive than others but when you consider the quality build, it’s lightweight and discreet design, and how effective it is at increasing your perspiration, it’ll certainly feel worth that slightly larger price tag. This trimmer is also unisex as well so if you have a wife or girlfriend that could do with a bit of a tone up, you can both use it. Of course, we’re not suggesting that you start commenting on their weight as this is never going to end well. You can at least hope that they’ll see your own results and give it try though. Pros check Budget waist trimmer belt

Budget waist trimmer belt check Impressive lumbar support

Impressive lumbar support check Unisex trimmer belt Cons cross-alt Only one color option Specs Waist Size: Up to 45.9”

Type: Belt

Material: Polyester & Spandex CHECK PRICE 10 Rocked Abs Workout Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star The Rocked Abs Workout Waist Trimmer Belt is another that is more than worthy of a place on our list and we have to say that for its price, performance, and quality of build, there are not many others that offer as much value for money as this one. As long as your waist is no bigger than the max size of 42-inches, this one-size fits all belt will be able to make you sweat and lose more weight than ever before. This is constructed of a flexible, easy to clean, and moisture wicking material called neoprene which is designed to provide compression around your midriff that will stimulate an increase in sweating. The more you sweat, the more weight you’ll lose no matter whether you’re working out in a gym or mowing the lawn at home. The great part is that you won’t even notice that sweat until you take the thing off due to its moisture wicking. As well as the obvious benefits this belt can have for weight loss, fat burning, and the toning of your abdominals, you’ll also be able to improve your posture and minimize back injuries due to the exceptional levels of support that the belt provides. You’ll also look the part too due to its stylish red design. Of course, you can always hide it under your clothes if you wanted to be a little more discreet. What we also like about the Rocked Abs Wasit Trimmer is the fact that they have plenty of confidence in their product. They offer a no questions asked 100% money back guarantee to anyone that’s not satisfied with their trimmer belt. Judging from the reviews that we’ve read, that do stick to this promise as well. Pros check Comfortable & lightweight

Comfortable & lightweight check Affordably priced

Affordably priced check Easy to clean Cons cross-alt The belt can roll up on occasion Specs Waist Size: Up to 42”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE 11 Bracoo SE22 Advanced Waist Trimmer Belt Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Still not found the ideal waist trimmer yet or perhaps you just wanted to read about all of them? Well, in either case, the final one that we’ve reviewed might just be what you’ve been looking for. Now, this is only for waists of up to 43-inches so if you’re a bigger boy than most, you’ll have to go for something bigger. However, if you can fit into this thing, we think you’re going to be impressed. As with most other waist trimmers, the Bracoo SE22 Advanced Waist Trimmer Belt works by insulating your core, raising its temperature, increasing your heart rate, increasing the amount you sweat which in turn allows you to burn calories faster. This is made possible by the thermogenic properties of the neoprene material that the belt is made of. That material also keeps any sweat when under wraps via its moisture wicking properties. A Velcro fastener allows you to securely adjust the belt as tightly as needed and its discreet design allows you to conceal it underneath your clothing. Good lumbar support helps to prevent muscle injuries, support the lower back, and provide after-workout relief for those that might suffer from back pain or arthritis. That support also helps to support and train a good posture for your body. Due to an effective anti-slip lining, this belt will always stay in place whether you’re running, jogging, cycling, or doing intense cardio work at the gym. With a one size fits all sizing of up to 43-inches, it’ll also be ideal for the majority of people. There are some other brands that can fit larger waistlines if you’re one of those that need a bit more help at reducing the size of your gut. Pros check Wide fitting

Wide fitting check Anti-slip lining

Anti-slip lining check Discreet design Cons cross-alt Only fits waists of up to 43-inches Specs Waist Size: Up to 43”

Type: Belt

Material: Neoprene CHECK PRICE

BONUS PRODUCT

1 Sweet Sweat Workout Enhancing Gel Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Now that we’ve taken you through what we feel to be the best male waist trainers we thought we’d bring you another product that is an ideal accomplice for them. Sweet Sweat Workout Enhancing Gel works by increases your circulation, energy, and sweating when working out. Its primary focus is to target the slower responding or injured areas of your body but it also works just about anywhere that you apply it. Made from completely natural ingredients such as White Snow Petrolatum, Organic Coconut Oil, and Brazilian Carnauba Wax, this gel will not only work whether you’re working out or swimming, it’ll even give off a fresh scent as well. That means that despite the additional sweat, you’ll still come up smelling sweet. No longer will you have to embarrassed about excessive sweating and the obvious odors that come along with it. Now while this gel can be used on its own to stimulate sweat and in turn bur body fat, it’s highly recommended that it’s used alongside a waist trainer for men. Now, Sweet and Sweat would prefer that to be their own trimmer belt that we reviewed earlier but it will be just as effective with any of those that have made our list of recommendations. When you combine the powers of both a belt and the gel, you’re going to be able to enjoy the platinum in weight loss, fat burning, and muscle toning. A tub this size will last you up to two months in total should you use it twice a day but obviously this length of time will vary depending on how big the areas are that you’re using it. As standard, you should be using it the flabby areas such as the belly but you can use it anywhere that you like if you so choose. Pros check Very effective

Very effective check 90-Day money back guarantee

90-Day money back guarantee check Ideal when used with a trimmer belt Cons cross-alt A little expensive CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What is a Waist Trainer and How Does it Work?

Originally, waist trainers were designed with women in mind. They took the idea of the corset a little further in that rather than just squeezing the life out of a waist to give off an instant hourglass figure, they would also work to supplement any fitness goals that women might have.

Now, we’re not suggesting that any of you are trying to get an hourglass figure. Some of you might but that’s a conversation for another day. Waist trainers for men were instead designed to be used alongside a workout to enhance results. Belly fat can be reduced, abs can be toned more effectively, and you’ll basically get your sweat on more easily when wearing one.

They work by stimulating thermal activity in the core of your body which in turn increases the amount of sweat that your body produces. This is done due to waist trainers for men usually being made of materials such as neoprene that have insulating properties. This means that when working out, you’re going to be sweating more than usual, losing more water weight, burning belly fat, and toning up your abdominal muscles.

In short, a waist trainer for men can be used to:

Abdominal Training

Weight Lifting/Bodybuilding

Burning Increased Calories During Cardio

Core Training

Increasing Metabolic Rate

Furthermore, there are additional benefits to using a waist trainer. They can reduce the risk of injury during a workout due to the support the waist trainer provides for the abdominal and lower back muscles in your body. Due to being designed to be worn tightly around your waist, they will also help to reduce your appetite and thus increase the chances of losing weight.

Simply put, if you’re trying to lose that beer belly you have invested so heavily in over the years or are looking to tone your abdominals at home using some of the best 50 home gym equipment around, or at the gym, a waist trainer will provide you with what you need.



What Type of Waist Trainers for Men are Available?

When you’re considering purchasing a waist trainer, it’s important to understand that while they might all look similar in the main, they will all be different. What we mean by that is that some will be designed with a focus on providing a good level of core stability, others might be designed with more focus being placed on enhancing lower back support, and others will prioritize comfort.

There’s also going to be differences in the materials used although most will use either neoprene, latex, or spandex. You’ll also notice differences in how they are fastened around your waist with zippers or Velcro being the most commonly used method.

With all that said, they all essentially try to do do the same thing, decrease the size of your waist when combined with frequent use and working out. It’s just that they might all go about it in slightly different ways.

In terms of the different types of men’s waist trainers, you’re generally going to find that some are belts while others are vests.

Belt Waist Trainers – Waist trainer belts are essentially what they sound like. Rather than being a full-on corset that compresses your entire torso, they will be a wide belt that simply wraps around your abdominal area. These are ideal if you want to lose belly fat fast, tone up your abdominal muscles or want a bit more flexibility during your workouts.

Waist trainer belts are essentially what they sound like. Rather than being a full-on corset that compresses your entire torso, they will be a wide belt that simply wraps around your abdominal area. These are ideal if you want to lose belly fat fast, tone up your abdominal muscles or want a bit more flexibility during your workouts. Vest Weight Trainers – Waist trainer vests, on the other hand, are closely related to corsets as they are generally compressed vests that are zipped up. They will cover most of your torso and are therefore better equipped for working on a wider range of muscles and body fats. These can limit your flexibility but are certainly the best bet if you want increased sweating across a wider area.

You’ll also find that many of the waist trainers on our list are actually unisex. No this doesn’t mean they’ll be pink or covered in glitter, just that they will also be able to fit a woman as well. We do recommend that should you be sharing one with your other half, that you do at least have the decency to wash it after you’ve used it. That is, unless she really does deserve to smell you’re the odor caused by your excessive body sweat and wear a damp and sticky vest or belt.

How to Use a Waist Trainer?

Firstly, it’s important to understand that a waist trainer is not going to magically make your waist shrink and become toned within a few weeks after some minimal exercise. This is not some kind of magic device – you’re going to have to put some work in with for at least several months before you start to see the results that you want.

What are your goals?

Before you even start to use a waist trainer for men, the first thing you’ll need to do is identify what it is that you’re specifically seeking. This will make a difference in your decision as to which waist trainer to purchase. If you’re hoping to reduce your belly fat, you’re probably going to be better off getting a waist trimmer belt. On the other hand, if you wanted to focus on your whole torso or wanted to tone up muscle rather than lose weight, a waist trainer vest will probably be your best option.

Strap it on!

Your next step is nothing more than putting on your waist trainer. Now some of these can be worn over your clothes, others can be worn under, and some will work better with no clothes at all. Make sure you read the instructions regarding wearing your waist trainers and belts and you should learn everything that you need to know.

Get Moving (or not)

Now as most of you will know when you’re trying to lose weight, you’re going to have to do some exercise. Well, with many of these belts, this can at least be a little more lenient than normal. This is because some off these things can get you sweating from doing nothing more than wearing during a normal daily routine.

That said, if you really wanted to see fast results, you should consider getting a little more active. A session down the gym with some high cardio work is a good shout here. Do something that is going to get your heart pumping and that sweat flowing. We suggest that you start out slowly, and incrementally increase the level of activity that you’re doing when wearing a waist trainer. This is at least until you get used to it, how it works, and the extra work it’s going to make your inner body do.

The great thing is that you can wear these anywhere and for as long as you like. Want to wear them all day? Go ahead. Want to wear them even when you’re in the office? Then pull out your under desk treadmill when the boss isn’t looking and go get your sweat on.

Conclusion

Waist trainers are all generally designed to do the same thing and that is to heat up or stimulate your body to produce more sweat. The only thing is that some are far more effective than others at doing this. For that reason alone you shouldn’t be rushing out and buying the first one that you see. Instead, you should be listening to our own expertise in losing fat (or not in some of our cases) and doing a bit of your own homework before coming to a decision.

Additionally, some are designed to help you to lose weight, others to tone you up, and some are there to provide support to the back and provide post-workout pain relief. It’s important that you get one that not only has plenty of great reviews and is from a reputable company but one that is going to serve your own purpose for having one in the first place.

If you haven’t made a decision from the products we reviewed above, why not take a look at the three that we picked out for our budget, premium, and editor’s choices? These are our favorites for differing reasons and we’re confident that each will give you what you’re looking for.