Earlier, we were just talking about New Zealand’s status as one of the world’s premier locations for remarkable architecture. Where else can you build a house that’s this close to the beauty of nature? Just pick the view you want and let the designers handle the rest. To show you want we mean, check out the Waiora and what it brings to the table.

This high-end home is just a short 8-minute drive from central Queenstown. In fact, you can get to the Queenstown International airport from the Waiora in about 20 minutes. Not to worry though, because it offers the exclusivity some owners want from an upscale dwelling of its type.

The property is part of the Waimarino Residence Collection and will likely not stay on the market for too long. It is sustainably developed to ensure minimal environmental impact given the location. This modern structure even integrates greenery into its presentation. With easy access to the road, entry and exit is never an issue here.

Perhaps the most attractive feature of the Waiora is the panoramic landscape that surrounds it. If you’re wondering about privacy and safety, it is in a gated community. The estate stands on a hillside that overlooks Lake Wakatipu. Inside, you’ll find four suite-style bedrooms all with majestic views of the water, Cecil Peak, and other mountain ranges.

The open floor plan layout shows volumes that seamlessly flow into one another. High-end amenities at the Waiora include a six-car garage, a media room, an infinity pool, an infrared sauna, a wine cellar, and more. Owners can also visit the Waimarino Lodge for beauty treatments, yoga classes, dining, and laundry services.