Slip into something light and comfortable for any walks on the urban jungle with the Wahts Jenkins Sneaker. It boasts a versatile aesthetic that it can easily pass off as formal wear but works best for a smart casual look.

It slightly takes on the loafers form factor with the neat side stitches and wide tongue for its upper sans the lace and lace cage. But the heel counter makes a great difference, instantly turning it into what the makers call their version of the “Open Walk” shoe. Its lining comes with a hidden elastic band to keep them tight and snug on the feet. The elastic also allows for easy slip on and off which works great when you’re in a jiffy or too weak to bend down. You can simply prod them off with your feet.

Moreover, the Wahts Jenkins Sneaker is locally made in Portugal using sustainably sourced fabrics. It uses genuine Italian suede leather for a soft, smooth surface and high-quality calfskin leather for the lining for durability and elegance. A Grosgrain pull tab at the topline to make it easy to pull open the shoes. Then there’s the rubber sole for cushioning and grip support and a debossed “W” signature.

This pair of sophisticated yet modern mid-top sneakers already looks comfortable from afar what’s more when worn. Imagine pairing it up with trousers or even a suit and tie as long as you know how to flaunt it. The Wahts Jenkins Sneaker even comes in five colorways: light grey, army green, dark beige, deep green, night blue, and light sand.

Images courtesy of Wahts