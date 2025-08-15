Wacaco has embraced the electric revolution with the release of its first compact, electric portable espresso maker, called the Pixapresso. Powered by a rechargeable battery, it combines the portability of its previous manual offerings with the ease of use and efficiency that only automation brings.

This is for espresso lovers who refuse to compromise on convenience regardless of where they are. Wacaco billed it as a reimagined version of the Minipresso, maintaining a sleek form factor but featuring cutting-edge technology to heat and extract espresso at the push of a button.

It merges craftsmanship heritage with modern innovation to cater to modern consumers. Forget adding hot water as its advanced self-heating system heats 55ml of cold water to an optimal temperature of 88°C-92°C-96°C in about three minutes. Three brewing temperature settings lets you tailor the brewing heat to match different roasting levels.

For a mini espresso maker, Pixapresso boasts a 20-bar pump common in larger scale kitchen models. It delivers the perfect 290 PSI pressure for consistent rich and flavorful espresso with rich crema. Moreover, its “Glyph Matrix” provides real-time temperature feedback, brewing status, and battery life.

The controls are all in the intuitive touch-screen interface which makes brewing customization a breeze. There you can change pre-infusion settings, change temperature units, or pick from three brewing temperatures. You can also pick different shot volumes and pick among four coffee styles: ristretto, espresso, lungo, and double espresso.

Conveniently, Pixapresso supports both coffee grounds or capsule and has a 120ml tank reservoir. It has 100 and 300ml cup options and parts that nests seamlessly for compact storage (brew head and espresso cup store inside the tank). Meanwhile, the extra-large cup provides protective shield for the display and power button to prevent accidental activation.

Images courtesy of Wacaco