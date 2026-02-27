Char-Broil brings both electric and charcoal grilling into the compact and versatile Patio Bistro E2Coal BBQ grill. Its hybrid design makes it ideal option for city living, or use in places that lack in open spaces like gardens or backyards.

Its innovative Hybrid Power Technology effortlessly lets you switch between electric and charcoal cooking for maximum flexibility. The electric grill heats up fast. It can reach a temperature of 315°C in under 20 minutes, perfect for those intense or fast grilling moments.

Moreover, Patio Bistro E2Coal can reach a maximum temperature of 370°C to deliver that authentic seared flavor. The lid comes with an analogue temperature gauge for easy monitoring of the internal temperature.

Meanwhile, switching to charcoal is tool-free and simple. Simply put coals on the dedicated grate, reinsert the cooking grate at mark “C,” and the electric heating element easily lights up the charcoal for efficient grilling every time.

Patio Bistro E2Coal delivers outstanding grilling performance with specially-designed stainless steel grate equipped with TRU‑Infrared Technology. It evenly distributes heat to deliver up to 50% juicier food and reduce energy consumption. Moreover, its innovative grate construction reduces residue and unwanted flare-ups.

This griller comes with a three-meter power cord, and two sturdy wheels and side handles for portability. It has tool hooks and built-in storage spaces for all your grilling utensils. The middle shelf is a dedicated griddle storage rail, while the lower shelf for charcoal or other tools. Patio Bistro E2Coal also comes with a removable warming rack that serves as an indirect cooking area for delicate dishes, or space to toast bread and keep food hot.

Images courtesy of Char-Broil