It uThere are certain scenarios we can think of when water and fire do not work together. Water can put out flames but it can also start a fire, especially when it involves combustible materials and it creates a spark. But if there’s anything we learned from the “Elementals” animated film, it’s that both elements can work together for something good, and the Feuerwasser outdoor shower is a prime example of that good.

“Fire and water work together here in a completely new dimension.” The shower takes on a minimalist and “close-to-nature” design approach. It only uses both elements as power source to provide heated baths.

“Feuerwasser” is a German word, which translates to “firewater” in English. Stripped of any modern gimmicks, like solar panels, electricity, or gas lines, the shower essentially uses fire to burn wood, which heats up water coming out from the shower.

It doesn’t get any simple than that. This method is similar to sauna baths, but instead of pouring water over heated rocks to create steam, the cylindrical stainless steel frame houses a patented wood-fired heater at its center. Fire up a few logs in this combustion chamber and the heat produced travels through the over eight-foot tall tubular unit and smoke comes out from the top.

A mixing valve allows for temperature adjustments from cold to scalding hot. The Feuerwasser outdoor shower sits on a steel stand that stays stable using only stone slabs. There’s no anchoring involved, making the shower fully portable. It can stand on any outdoor setting, across backyards, gardens, mountain retreats, lakesides, and more.

Images courtesy of Feuerwasser