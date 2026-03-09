Alpine adventures, be it hiking, skiing, snowboarding, or mountaineering, requires a backpack that offers lightweight strength and durability. For its Spring 2026 collection, Mountain Hardwear released its ultralight lineup of outdoor gear. This includes the Alazakam Backpack, which is big in utility and comfort but low in bulk.

It weighs just less than two pounds. Yet, it’s heavy on the features and designed with the alpinist mindset to support backpackers for the long haul. For starters, this roll-top pack is fully waterproof and durable, thanks to its bonded and adhesive-free construction.

Mountain Hardwear made the Alazakam Backpack with ALUULA shell fabric that bonds and welds to itself, reducing seams and weight. This material is an industry leader thanks to its unique material fusion method. It merges mono-polymer fibers at the molecular level to form a single substance that is strong and ultra-lightweight, sans the risk of delamination or fraying.

Along with the unique fabric, this featherlight backpack also offers comfort by way of a one-of-a-kind Gait Keeper swivel hipbelt for maximum load distribution. A v-shaped aluminum frame attaches to the hipbelt at the center back to distribute weight naturally to your lower body.

Moreover, the Alazakam Backpack has a breathable dual-density foam backpanel. It has shoulder straps with mesh overlay that improve airflow and dries quickly. It also features a fully-modular GiddyUp compression system, that can be used to compress the pack while it’s on your back.

This pack is available in 45-liter and 60-liter sizes. The roll-top opening offers easy access of the main compartment. It also has a large front pocket, side water bottle pockets, and a large pocket for tent poles, sleeping pads, and other gear.

Images courtesy of Mountain Hardwear