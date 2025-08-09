Gamers are in for an awesome treat this weekend courtesy of SEGA STORE TOKYO. Unfortunately, there is a huge caveat that comes with it. We’re talking about the Timberland x Sonic the Hedgehog collection. Unless you’re in Japan to personally shop this capsule drop, Nike has an equally cool alternative to offer. This is the Jordan City Boot “Flax” — a rugged yet dapper urban footwear.

Meanwhile, the collaborative items between SEGA and Timberland include short-sleeve T-shirts and long-sleeve T-shirts. However, the true highlight is a limited edition Premium 6-Inch Boot. It features images of the familiar gaming mascot, cobalt blue shoelaces, and special badging. Honestly, Jordan Brand’s take on stylish workwear is sleeker among the two.

Timberland’s silhouette is undoubtedly iconic, yet the Jordan City Boot “Flax” seems ready to challenge the status quo. In our opinion, there are enough distinctive differences for Style Code: HV4580-200 to make it more attractive than its rival. The sportier profile implies comfort is top priority here, and the plush inner lining suggests warmth is likewise on the menu.

As temperatures begin to drop, many will switch to footwear that feels cozy when it’s chilly outside. The upper is primarily crafted out of suede with reinforced stitching and hexagonal grommets for the cord laces. The topmost pair uses hooks instead. For a measure of breathability, we can see a black mesh tongue with leather keeper loops.

An embroidery of the Jumpman logo in black adorns the tongue tag. The same emblems in gold appear on the lateral sides of the collar. Chunky rubber outsoles enhance traction on a variety of surfaces. Nike lists the official colorway as Black/Muslin/Varsity Red. Lastly, the Jordan City Boot “Flax” is due to launch this fall.

Images courtesy of Nike/Jordan Brand