Enjoy clean, safe, and fresh-tasting water with the Waatr Bottle. It comes with a 4D purification system to ensure your water is free of chemicals, toxins, bacteria, and other contaminants.

From the same team that brought the CrazyCap, this innovative bottle boasts a three-stage state-of-the-art filtration and purification system. First, it uses dual UVC LEDs to disinfect 99.99 percent of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. Then it filters using a proprietary blend filter cartridge system of coconut charcoal and ion-exchange resin to remove metals, chemicals, organic and particulate matter. Coco charcoal is great at capturing organic molecules and chlorine because it is very porous.

Meanwhile, the ion-exchange resin is a spherical porous bead resin material that is very effective in reducing the hardness of the water. There are three filter cartridges for the Waatr Bottle to choose from: Purist, for the purists, Artesian for the idealists, and Alkaline, for those who constantly hydrate. Lastly, it uses a natural blend of chemicals to make it taste like artisan water.

All these work with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is protected via an IPX7 waterproof cap. The bottle also comes with safety features including short-circuit protection, overcharge, and over-discharge protection. The bottle cleans itself with UVC light every hour for 20 seconds to keep it bacteria, mold, and virus-free. You can also disable this feature to conserve the battery.

Moreover, the Waatr Bottle has RGB status indicators. Green reminds you to hydrate, red when it’s time to recharge the battery, and blue when it’s purifying water. With its wide mouth, it’s easy to add in ice and its flip-open spout makes it convenient to drink.

