Are you finally ready to hit two birds with one stone? With an electric bike, you can commute to work or any destination sans emissions and enjoy a workout at the same time. Like always, we’re here to share some great finds like the Alpha S by Vvolt. Check out the details to see if this is the e-bike for you!

First off, you’ll notice that the design of this two-wheeler facilitates comfort and ease of use. The Manufacturer’s version of a step-through frame ensures a robust construction for both safety and performance. Available in four sizes, buyers of varying heights — from 4’9” to 6’1” – should find their ideal ergonomic fit.

Vvolt is crafting the chassis and fork out of lightweight aluminum alloy. Overall, the Alpha S clocks in at only 44 lbs. It’s packing a 375 Wh battery for its 350W rear hub motor capable of 33.2 lb-ft of torque and a Class 1 controller. With five assist levels, each rider can set it according to their preference.

Depending on the settings and terrain, this e-bike can hit up to 20 mph with a range of 15 to 40 miles on a single charge. An integrated handlebar display is a versatile hub for vital information such as battery level, speed, pedal assist level, and other data. For virtually maintenance-free rides, the Alpha uses carbon-reinforced belts from Gates.

Each wheel flaunts 160 mm rotors with hydraulic brakes and is shod in 27.5” x 1.95” tires. The rubber is ideal for pavements and light uneven terrain. Vvolt describes the Alpha S as “the perfect bike for relatively flat commutes and casual cruising.” Grab it in Slate or Chalk White colorways.

Images courtesy of Vvolt