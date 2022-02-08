Just like what we pointed out before, the aftermarket motorcycle modification scene really loves BMW’s. This ubiquitous fascination with the German marque leads to awesome creations like this one from VTR Customs. Why settle for a machine that looks exactly like every other unit out there when a bespoke option like this SURF 9T is available, right?

From the get-go, it is a tribute to a popular watersport given the name of the bike. The donor unit is a BMW R nineT which still retains a resemblance to the original outline. Of course, the SURF 9T welcomes several add-ons — both in-house and third-party – that come together to give it a fun personality.

Don’t let the vibrant appearance deceive you, because The SURF 9T retains its high-performance powertrain. A 1,170 cc BMW Motorrad two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine mated to a dry-clutch six-speed sequential transmission still runs the show here.

This means you have 109 horsepower with 85.5 lb-ft of torque at your disposal. The defining features on the SURF 9T come from the stubbier subframe that supports a custom monoposto leather saddle. UN1T Garage supplies the new bolt-on tank and a titanium two-into-one underslung exhaust system.

VTR Customs slaps on a couple of their side covers. They likewise equip the SURF 9T with K&N pod filters, Motogadget mirrors, Kellerman micro-LED indicators, and a Rizoma license-plate hanger. The SURF 9T then rides on a set of 17” Kineo spoked rims.

According to the shop, the unnamed client from Zürich commissioned the SURF 9T build with his favorite surfboard as the inspiration. A miniature replica of it hangs just below the seat, while a surf leash wraps around the intake. Finally, the badging on the tank are logos of Mr. Zog’s Sex Wax. How cool is that?

Images courtesy of VTR Customs