This VSSL Insulated Flask with Bluetooth Speaker lets you enjoy the moments in between when camping, hiking, or out on any outdoor excursion. It lets you enjoy a steaming cup of your favorite drink with your fave tunes playing in the background.

This is a 304 stainless steel portable flask with an 8-fluid oz. capacity. It is slim at just 9″ long and 2″ wide so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag. It also comes with a unique, patented pop-up drinking cap that doubles as a carabiner that folds flat when not in use.

VSSL Gear also ensures that the carabiner endcap doubles as a leak-proof flask and tumbler cap for both larger pour and smaller port drinking options. In terms of insulation, the VSSL Insulated Flask with Bluetooth Speaker is double-walled and vacuum sealed. This way, it keeps your drink at the temperature it should be. It keeps drinks cold for ten hours and hot for five hours.

The best part is the speaker and this one has a True Wireless Speaqua Bluetooth speaker at the end cap. It is 100% waterproof, sand proof, dustproof, and also floatable. The speaker boasts four hours of playtime and can pair with multiple devices at once for an immersive listening experience. It recharges via a USB-C cable and works great on its own.

You can also integrate it into any VSSL system such as the brand’s original flask or their Build Your Own Flask offer. The VSSL Insulated Flask with Bluetooth Speaker looks sleek and ruggedly handsome you wouldn’t mind showing it off to your friends.

