The VSSL Camp Supplies Kit pack ensures you pack all critical outdoor gear without the unnecessary heft. Despite its compact size and lightweight design, it has over 70 pieces of gear.

This amazing kit only weighs 1.32 pounds and measures 9.375″ H x 2″ D. Yet it offers outdoor essentials neatly packed in their respective stackable tins. The kit itself is outdoor-ready with its waterproof and indestructible military-grade aluminum shell.

The VSSL Camp Supplies Kit has Essential tools that will help with food and warmth. It has a bamboo cloth, two gear twists, and a 4-hour beeswax candle. Then there’s a mini sewing kit, an aluminum beadless whistle, and a P38 Military GI can opener. It also has things you need to catch a fish including 35 feet of fishing line, 6 j-hooks, three worms, one bobber, and a split shot.

On the Survival Tools, the VSSL Camp Supplies comes with a 4-Mode LED flashlight, one striker, and ten waterproof matches, It also has five waterproof Tinder Quick fire starters, and an oil-filled precision compass or SUUNTO KB-14 mechanical compass. Likewise, it has, 25 feet of marine-grade rope, a wire saw, an extra sharp razor, and a one-liter Whirl Pak water bag.

Then the First Aid packs six bandages, two safety pins, two antiseptic wipes, ten closure wound strips, and a repair+ First Aid tape. To get you familiar with each gear, there’s a manual inside. Each tin comes with labels for easy identification. The VSSL Camp Supplies Kit definitely helps you be camp-ready without the need to pack all those bulky tools in your bag.

