Dutch design studio Blade-Made converted the nacelle section of a decommissioned wind turbine into a tiny house aptly called Nestle. Measuring roughly 10 meters long and four meters wide, it’s large enough to become an off-grid shelter.

The project, designed by Blade-Made cofounder, architect Jos de Krieger of Rotterdam-based firm Superuse, shows the circular versatility of decommissioned wind turbines. Nacelle houses all of the technology needed for its operation. Thus, the interior is spacious enough, or as de Krieger said, it “has the height, floor space, transportability, and general look to become habitable.”

Nestle retains the original structure’s external appearance. Meanwhile, the modified wood-lined interior features an open-play layout and hosts the necessary amenities for a comfortable short-term stay. It’s minimalistic yet cozy with pale plywood lining the walls and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) covering the ceiling.

The team grouped the bathroom, kitchen, and technical facilities to minimize the amount needed for plumbing and wiring. This setup allows for a flexible living area, which has a sofa bed, dining table, storage, and media unit. This area can also be used as an exhibition room, an office, or a meeting room.

Nestle has four solar panels and an external charging point for an electric vehicle. It also has a solar boiler for hot water and an air-to-air heat pump to regulate internal temperature. Insulation includes airtight seams and using only a few large triple-glazed windows. de Krieger explained, “Insulation materials needed to be a certain quality to ensure compatibility with building regulations while keeping the interior space large enough to allow for permanent inhabitation.”

