Vosteed’s new Porcupine TiSlim literally holds up to its name. It’s so slim it can fit inside your wallet for concealed carry. Likewise, the “Ti” stands for its robust handle crafted from titanium.

This pocket knife offers both elegant aesthetics and rugged durability built for real work. It can handle any slicing, cutting, and detailed everyday tasks with confidence and ease, using its sharp and durable blade.

Vosteed’s Porcupine TiSlim features a 3.04″ drop point blade crafted from 154CM stainless steel for a practical balance of edge retention, corrosion resistance, and easy maintenance. The blade features a generous belly ideal for slicing and a tip for precision tasks.

Meanwhile, dual-tone thumb studs provide fast and smooth blade deployment. Then a top liner lock secures the blade in place during use, offering a confident, one-handed operation that steers the finger clear of the blade path.

Vosteed’s Porcupine TiSlim is sleek and lightweight at merely 0.32″ thick, making it slide neatly in pockets or even store flush in wallets. Yet, this knife feels extremely solid and dependable despite its thin profile. Its CNC-machined 4.16-inch-long Grade 5 titanium handle features a chamfered profile to keep it slim yet rigid.

Then, a large aluminum back spacer and a CNC-finished stainless steel liner reinforce the structure. The textured grip on the handle also provides a comfortable grip over extended use.

Vosteed’s Porcupine TiSlim measures an overall length of 7.22″, making it a fully-featured, full-sized EDC knife with a slim profile. Completing its features include a lanyard hole and a 3D-milled titanium pocket clip for portable carry.

Images courtesy of Vosteed