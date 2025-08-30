When you’re out in the wild, it is usually difficult to spot animals up close. Perhaps the occasional deer, squirrel, and others may accidentally cross your path, but these critters are often wary of people. The best way to observe creatures in their natural habitat is from afar. You’ll need a spotting scope like the Lite View to see every detail.

With little to no contact with the wildlife, we get a more immersive experience. Without humans in close vicinity to the local fauna, animal behavior is as natural as it gets. They’re not as skittish and go about their routine. NOCS Provisions is a leading brand in rugged optics for adventurers, which is why you can’t go wrong with this SKU.

First of all, this spotting scope is available in two colorways: Ochre (yellow/black) and Saguaro (green/black). It is “small enough to bring with you. Powerful enough to see the finest details. The Lite View breaks the mold and lets you get into nature without the steamer trunk.”

A signature feature across the brand’s catalog is the non-slip grip wave textures. These ridges adorn the body and also provide extra protection from accidental impacts. Take it with you without worry, as the rugged construction ensures reliable performance in any weather. NOCS Provisions says it remains functional in snow, fog, and rain.

Official specifications indicate a 56 mm objective lens and a 6.2 mm – 2.1 mm exit pupil diameter. Meanwhile, the FOV is “78 m – 39 m @ 1000 m / 234 ft – 117 ft @ 1000 yds.” The Lite View measures 7.56″ x 4.72″ x 2.68″ and weighs 1.2 lbs. It is compatible with standard tripods for a more stable viewing experience.

Images courtesy of NOCS Provisions