The new AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder gives you more reasons to enjoy a hot brew even outdoors. It boasts an all-metal robust construction designed for portability. It’s compact yet efficiently grinds beans for various coffee types, even for espresso.

This grinder doesn’t skip on quality and performance despite its travel-friendly size. It can easily replace larger coffee grinders thanks to a durable shell engineered with premium Italian conical burrs. The burr coffee grinder delivers consistent results for any grind size from coarse for cold brew to fine for espresso.

The AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder comes set to the perfect medium-fine grind right out of the box. But it only takes just a few clicks to dial in your preferred grind according to your recipe. Its a versatile tool that adapts to every brew method and goes anywhere with you.

From lattes, cold brew, to French press, it’s a a burr grinder that never disappoints. It even offers ease of use thanks to a long, low-resistance hand crack and dual bearing system that ensure easy grinding. It offers smooth and effortless manual grinding even beginners at the craft can enjoy.

Moreover, despite its compact and slim size, the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder managed to pack in over 60 adjustable grind settings to address all brew types. Whether you’re craving the simple drip coffee or had a sudden urge to go bold and brew espresso, it effortlessly gives consistent grind. Conveniently, it’s designed to snap grind coffee beans directly into the brewing champer of AeroPress’ brewing equipment. The patent-pending Easy-Grind magnetic handle snaps into place and fits seamlessly inside the AeroPress plunger.

Images courtesy of AeroPress