Soldering often requires a magnifying glass as you hunch and squint over the fiddly task at hand. It’s a meticulous process that calls for precision and bright eyes (literally). But the D01 visual soldering iron from Fusion Lab makes the process less of a chore.

It does not need a magnifying glass or microscope altogether. Instead, it integrates a digital microscope in. It works just like those camera-equipped ear-cleaning tools that lets you see the inside of your ear through your phone.

D01 connects via Wi-Fi and through a companion phone app to provide bright and clear visuals of every soldering detail. It has a digital microscope and an LED light attached to it that point directly at the tip for a bright and magnified view up to 50x zoom. The LED light delivers 800 lumens of shadowless, 80° wide-angle brightness.

This soldering iron works with a companion app with an HD display for clear visuals of even the tiniest numbers and fine details on the circuit board. This way, it ensures accurate and intuitive operation each time.

Moreover, it’s lightweight and heats up fast in as short as nine seconds so you can get to work right away. D01 has five preset temperatures that you can switch between Fahrenheit or Celsius using its intuitive interface equipped with an LED display.

It offers three bevel options to adapt to your soldering needs. This device uses widely available standard soldering iron tips including point, chisel, and knife tips. It runs on a rechargeable 3,000mAh 18650 lithium battery which is good for 45–60 minutes of runtime.

Images courtesy of Fusion Lab