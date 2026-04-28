At the pace things are going in the sustainable personal flight space, we could be traveling by air on a whim in a decade or so. With several established players in the business and startups completing numerous test flights, the ball is now in the hands of the regulators. Among the eVTOLs we’ve seen so far, the VoloXPro is a bit on the odd side, aesthetically.

We can’t say for certain why Volocopter opted for this layout, but if it works, there shouldn’t be an issue. Instead of several rotors mounted on a fixed wing, these are arranged along a round frame. It gives off a traditional chopper vibe, minus the tail boom.

Additionally, it only seats up to two. Comparing the VoloXPro to the company’s flagship platform, the VoloCity, it also relies on 18 electric rotors for takeoff, landing, and forward propulsion. From an engineering point of view, the fuselage of this entry-level model is more compact

It then comes with slimmer landing skids. The German manufacturer also shares details about the technical specifications. As the lighter of the two, with a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 1,323 lbs, it can handle an approximate payload of around 340 lbs.

Performance, meanwhile, indicates a maximum cruising speed of 44 mph and an estimated range of 25 miles. Do keep in mind that the numbers are subject to change due to the modular battery configuration.

In its current capability, the VoloXPro would ideally function as an air taxi to ease vehicle traffic congestion in urban locations. Volocopter projects market entry at the tail end of 2026. Full certification, on the other hand, should be sometime in 2027.

Images courtesy Volocopter