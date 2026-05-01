When Xiaomi announced plans to build EVs, we know most of you thought it was nothing but a fool’s errand. However, sales reports show the YU7 (SUV) and SU7 (Sedan) are a hit domestically. Furthermore, the Chinese firm’s track-specific SU7 Ultra set a new lap record at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. Meanwhile, DREAME’s latest Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition is out to set a record of its own.

Given the hype it’s generating right now, we should be keeping our expectations in check. If you ask us, this machine might not even reach beyond the prototype stage. There’s a reason for our tepid take on what would have floored us any given day.

If by some miracle one unit even rolls out of the production facility, it will be nothing but a huge publicity stunt. At its core, automotive pundits believe the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition still packs the same electric drive setup as the Kosmera Nebula 1.

With a quad-motor configuration rated at 1,399 kW, the total output is approximately 1,876 horsepower. All similarities end there as DREAME kits this bad boy out with two bespoke solid-fuel rocket boosters. These can activate in just 150 milliseconds.

The supplementary propulsion units generate an eye-watering 100 kilonewtons of thrust. Coupled with its potent battery-electric architecture, the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition can theoretically hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 0.9 seconds.

“The Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition is a statement about where Dreame’s engineering can go. The company’s core technologies, including high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms, are being applied across its product ecosystem,” reads the press release.

Images courtesy of DREAME