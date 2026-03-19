When you can purchase anything without an afterthought, the modes of transportation available start to become staggering. Among the options you can choose from, a helicopter should be at the top of your list for the versatility it offers. Until VTOLs/eVTOLs turn mainstream, a chopper provides access to more destinations as long as it’s within range. In the meantime, Airbus is now taking orders for the ACH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition.

We’re looking at two illustrious names in their respective businesses, and it’s practically a guarantee of exceptional quality. Given the reputation both parties intend to uphold, the product you see here meets or even exceeds the highest standards. This model is based on the ACH145, which offers approximately close to four hours of maximum endurance.

There is space for up to eight passengers, and it can reach a top cruising speed of 137 knots. “From secluded mountain peaks to the vastness of the urban night, this edition brings the unmistakable robustness of the G-Class to the sky. Its compact footprint and proven reliability allow you to snatch time from the day and soar free of the world below,” writes Airbus.

The helicopter is designed to leave a lasting impression on anyone who gets to ride it. The interiors are brimming with elegance and flowing lines. There are also special cosmetic elements to denote the ACH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition’s collaborative distinction. If the standard setup is not to your liking, customizations are likewise just a request away.

Airbus adds: “The ACH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition represents the quintessence of this journey, fusing off-road prowess with aerial freedom. Whether driven by the G-Class’s robustness or the ACH145’s reliability, this partnership remains obsessed with the constant pursuit of freedom of motion.”

Images courtesy of Airbus/Mercedes-Benz