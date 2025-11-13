Scooters might be the last things that come to mind when we talk about two-wheelers with striking designs. Although there are a few exceptions, these compact mobility platforms are usually on the understated side of things. If you are in the market for something that disrupts the status quo, the Roadster 400 will draw all the attention you seek.

At the basic level, this machine meets all expectations as an average urban commuter. However, its unique selling point leans heavily on the aggressive aesthetics. The team at Italjet bills this creation as “Art in Motion” and even describes it as “more than a scooter.” We can also safely say there are distinct elements on the Roadster 400 with a classic aviation vibe.

For example, the scoops on each side of the saddle are more than just decorative. Instead, these vents function like air scoops to help cool the twin radiators. Directly behind each of these pods are brake lights and turn signal indicators. The view from the rear also shows an Öhlins monoshock and Akrapovič exhaust pipes with hexagonal mesh covers.

Other notable details are the exposed parts of the trellis frame, which enhance its rugged appeal. Italjet also shakes it up a bit with the switch to the shop’s Dynamic Linkage Articulated System (DLAS). The predecessor of the Roadster 400 sported a single-arm unit.

Instead, this configuration also shows another Öhlins monoshock unit at the front. Nissin brake systems are likewise in place for reliable stopping power. Completing the package is a combination of matte black and bronze paint with red trims for a vibrant contrast. The Roadster 400 looks like a high-performance bike in the guise of a scooter.

