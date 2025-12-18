When a client commissions a luxury vessel, they usually choose from a catalog of available models. What follows is a comprehensive customization process wherein designers and engineers finalize the blueprint. Once all the details are on paper, construction can begin. Meanwhile, the Ferretti Group’s subsidiary CRN is about to launch the Project Thunderball in 2026.

Reports reveal the 230-foot monohull is already close to completion and should hit the seas around spring next year. You’re looking at a sleek steel displacement hull with an aluminum superstructure. Credit for its striking profile goes to Vripack Yacht Design alongside Nauta Design.

The former is behind the preliminary plans and naval architecture, which flaunts clean lines from tip to tail. Meanwhile, the latter took care of the exterior and interior spaces where the owner and guests spend most of their time. Furthermore, project management has been delegated to Y.CO to ensure everything exceeds expectations.

Available Project Thunderball technical specifications indicate a gross tonnage of around 1,100, five decks, and a 36-foot beam, among others. Accommodations include an owner’s suite and five VIP cabins — enough to host up to 12 guests, while a crew of 15 has nine cabins of their own.

In addition to the use of high-end furniture, beautiful artwork, and other lavish decorative elements, lighting likewise plays a pivotal role here. Various fixtures and sources are arranged in such a sophisticated way to captivate those who explore its volumes

Project Thunderball also boasts a cutting-edge energy storage system to minimize noise and emissions while at anchor. As for propulsion, the superyacht relies on two MAN V12-1213 kW engines to help it reach speeds of up to 15.5 knots and maintain a cruising speed of about 12 knots.

Images courtesy of CRN/Ferretti Group