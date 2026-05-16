For a long time, BRABUS has cultivated a stellar reputation for its aftermarket work on Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Gradually, its services extended to other prestigious marques in the automotive scene. This was an excellent move on their part, as not every client wants the same donor make/model. The Bodo is a major flex for the shop’s bespoke tuning services.

Draped entirely in the German group’s signature blackout motif, this is an Aston Martin Vanquish with a supervillain vibe. The British marque’s high-performance cars are usually associated with the good guys. However, this looks so devilishly sleek and sexy that we can make an exception. Likewise, so should you!

Ready to pounce at any given moment, this menacing machine is outfitted with a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, enhanced by the folks at BRABUS. This grants the Bodo a staggering output of 1,000 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. It can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds and top out at 223 mph due to the electronic limiter.

“This story begins with a person. With one man who saw possibility where others saw limits. That man was Bodo Buschmann. Not a man of half measures, but a life of bold decisions. In 1977, in Bottrop, the heart of Germany’s Ruhr region, his vision turned into an idea. That idea turned into a lifelong passion, and that passion is what built BRABUS.”

As the paragraph above elaborates, this project is probably the best way to honor the man’s remarkable legacy. If you’re familiar with the shop’s reputation, we all know the numbers matter. Although an Aston Martin is never lacking where it counts, BRABUS seeks to push the envelope on all aspects of this ridiculous ride. Hence, we have the Bodo.

Images courtesy of BRABUS