Vollebak Ultralight Shirt features a clean, minimalist silhouette made from highly technical all-weather materials. It can handle every climate, environment, and terrain while looking crisp. This long-sleeved clothing resists creases and repels water and dirt with biomimetic technology.

This shirt behaves like high-performance sportswear with a fabric that comprises 93% polyamide and 7% elastane. It’s precision-engineered to shrug off heat and humidity, keeping you cool when needed. Additionally, it stretches and moves with you while retaining its shape, thanks to stretchy core-spun polyamide that gives the shirt its extreme stretch and snap-backability.

The Ultralight Shirt stays uncrumpled because polyamide is naturally crease-resistant. It’s ready to wear whether you’ve just pulled it out from a heap of clothes in your bag or from the washing machine. It doesn’t need ironing or steaming. Additionally, the elastane core wrapped in a high-tenacity sheath makes this shirt durable and abrasion-resistant.

Yet, it feels soft to the touch for comfortable everyday wear. It also features Schoeller’s ecorepel Bio finish, a plant-based durable water repellent that works like a waxy leaf. This eco-finish remains effective even after repeated washing. It also helps the shirt stay breathable and dry out faster when wet.

Moreover, adding to its breathability are the laser-cut ventilation holes hidden at the underarms on both the body and the sleeves. They measure just 1.5 mm in diameter, but create the much-needed airflow to keep things cool and comfortable. The Ultralight Shirt offers several storage options, including an invisible zippered chest pocket, while retaining its streamlined and sleek profile.

Images courtesy of Vollebak