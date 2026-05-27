Having recently celebrated a major milestone for its gaming division, Sony is reportedly working on a new console and handheld. Rumors seem to be in a constant state of flux, with some sources hinting at a hybrid device akin to Nintendo’s Switch, while others believe it’s two standalone SKUs. Meanwhile, fans of the PlayStation brand can show their support through Zara.

Last year, the Japanese consumer electronics giant also partnered with other companies to release a diverse selection of PlayStation-themed merchandise. The Spanish fast-fashion firm was one of those that were granted a license to design, manufacture, and market these stylish products. For 2026, we’re looking at six fresh additions to the catalog.

The Zara PlayStation capsule collection boasts plenty of options. We have a wallet, high-top sneakers, a belt bag, and three distinct crossbody bags. Starting with the PLAYSTATION WALLET, it’s sporting a 100% polyester outer shell and lining. The synthetic fabric is durable and water-resistant.

Its exterior flaunts a “PS” emblem against a black backdrop with familiar iconography. Elsewhere, the blue inner section features multiple sleeves and pockets. If you want another item with a matching aesthetic, look no further than the PLAYSTATION BELT BAG. To go along with these, there are the PLAYSTATION HIGH-TOP SNEAKERS.

These sleek kicks are shipping with a mix-material upper. Moreover, what makes it special are the PlayStation iconography, logo, script, and colorway. The remaining three are the PLAYSTATION 30TH ANNIVERSARY CROSSBODY BAG, PLAYSTATION CROSSBODY BAG, and PSP CROSSBODY BAG. The latter is particularly notable courtesy of a transparent panel in place of the handheld’s display.

Images courtesy of Zara/PlayStation/Sony