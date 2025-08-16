Vollebak’s Planet Earth Suit 2 takes design cues from the original, but made it a set with a matching jacket and pants. Just like any futuristic tactical apparel from Vollebak, this here also provides water and antibacterial protection from top to bottom.

It’s made with ultralight and densely woven Merino transformed into an incredibly smooth, minimalist, and high tech material. It beats conventional wool because aside from providing warmth and great temperature control, the material also stays dry in a downpour for half an hour before it starts to feel damp.

Moreover, the wool used in Vollebak’s Planet Earth Suit 2 is five times more windproof than normal Merino. It is also breathable and naturally elastic so you can move around with ease. Likewise, it regulates temperature well in the heat and cold and best of all, is anti-bacterial. So it not only protects you from visible harmful elements, but also from microscopic ones.

Not to mention, it looks sleek and classy. You can wear it in the office or on a date night. It features a minimalist aesthetic yet engineered for durability with its bound seam construction. There are several zipped pockets for storage options, including two side pockets and a chest pocket with a hidden zipper.

Vollebak’s Planet Earth Suit 2 features a convertible collar. You can wear it as a normal blazer with the lapels down or as a stand collar using hidden snap collar closures. Enhancing its stylish look are the metal snap fastening at the cuffs and the sustainable reinforced bioresin button closure.

Images courtesy of Vollebak