Spooktober is the month when people tend to celebrate all things related to the supernatural and the occult. There’s also the limited-edition release of snacks, candies, booze, and other products. Back in July, there was a bit of coverage about what Nike has in store for its Halloween Pack capsule. We have word that another silhouette — the Air Max 95 “Houseflies” — will also drop next week.

The first to hit our radar was the Air Force 1 Low “Houseflies,” in a Summit White/Black colorway. SKU: IM3081-100 is the ideal option when you prefer a clean tonal appeal with some cool cosmetic elements. Meanwhile, SKU: IM3082-001 seems designed for those who love something darker and menacing.

Similar to the all-white kicks announced a few months ago, a distinctive visual feature of the Air Max 95 “Houseflies” is in its namesake. Since we have a blackout profile this time around, the graphics are in a shade of dark gray. These are reportedly reflective and should keep you visible when on a night run.

The official colorway for these sneakers is Black/Metallic Dark Grey-Neon Yellow. As the images show, the details are subtle at a glance, but indicate the overall theme when you see the pests up close. Of course, the unique presentation may not be for everybody, but it should have a fair share of fans.

The upper construction uses leather with additional textural highlights from the stitching. Apart from the insects, chromatic contrast comes from the Neon Yellow Swoosh logos near the heel, Air units, tongue tag, sockliner, and outsole. Nike says the Air Max 95 “Houseflies” will be available for purchase on October 21, 2025.

Images courtesy of Nike