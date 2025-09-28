Lately, Meta has been aggressively marketing smart glasses as the next big thing. Despite the failures of Google and other startups more than a decade ago, Mark Zuckerberg sees things differently. Given the remarkable capabilities of modern artificial intelligence platforms, perhaps high-tech eyewear is worth revisiting. Oakley seems to think so as it debuts the Meta Vanguard.

The California-based sports performance and lifestyle group is no stranger to products that disrupt the status quo. In fact, if not for their avant-garde designs, we would be stuck with nothing but boring classics. Instead of calling it smart glasses, the brand is listing the upcoming SKU under the AI glasses category.

We likewise have a new slogan. It reads: “Welcome to the era of Athletic Intelligence. Built for action, Oakley Meta Vanguard performance AI glasses propel you further.” There is also a third partner behind the scenes that gathers data as you engage in various activities.

Paired with select Garmin products, users can easily access insights about their performance. In addition to keeping track of metrics, the glasses can also record videos in real time. 12 MP sensors and a 122-degree ultra-wide field of view should preserve all the cool details.

Plus, the stabilization can be set to automatic or adjusted accordingly to prevent shaky footage. Immerse yourself in music while on the go, courtesy of the open-ear speakers found on the temples. Oakley says the Meta Vanguard automatically tweaks the settings to keep your tunes audible in any scenario.

Even winds up to 30 mph shouldn’t pose a problem. Just like TWS earbuds, the Meta Vanguard comes with a charging case. On a full charge, your futuristic eyewear should last up to 9 hours, plus there’s an extra 36 hours from its official protective storage.

Images courtesy of Oakley/Meta/Garmin