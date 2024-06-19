Diver’s watches are typically presented in the same way wherein we have beefy cases, thick bezels, larger-than-life crowns, and chunky rubber straps. These timekeeping instruments flaunt a similar aesthetic courtesy of their robust build quality, exceptional ingress resistance, and tactile feel to compensate for little to no light below the surface. Meanwhile, Panerai opts for understated yet striking visuals with the Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800.

As noted by the official press materials, “The new Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800 is the result of 8 years of R&D in our Manufacture in Neuchâtel, the new timepiece is a concept watch and a showcase of innovations thanks to 4 dedicated patent applications.”

Watchmakers also constantly come up with innovative technologies that can give their lineup an edge over the competition. Starting with its enclosure, Panerai is using Ti-Ceramitech. Through a Plasma Electrolytic Oxidation process, the surface layer of the titanium alloy case is turned into ceramic.

The resulting properties make it 10 times less likely to fracture. Furthermore, it remains 44% lighter than steel. However, the Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800’s unique selling point lies in what Panerai calls Power Light function — an 8 mm x 2.3 mm microgenerator system.

It relies on a high-speed rotor that spins at 80 revolutions per second to produce a 240 Hz electrical signal. Integrated with the P.901/EL caliber — a 363-component automatic movement with six barrels and a three-day power reserve — the feature lights up all the necessary elements of the dial.

Enhancing the luminosity is the green Super-LumiNova X2 and blue Super-LumiNova X1. A dedicated pusher is located at 8 o’clock on the case band to activate the Power Light function. Likewise, A linear power reserve indicator is located at 6’clock. Panerai will build a total of 150 Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800 watches, limited to only 50 units per year.

Images courtesy of Panerai