Don’t get caught in freezing temperatures and run the risk of getting hypothermia while on outdoor adventures. Vollebak’s Anodized Jacket keeps you insanely warm and comfortable, so you can keep calm and carry on.

Vollebak utilized the metallic insulation NASA originally engineered to prevent freezing of their spacecraft in space and applied it to this stylish performance wear. It features a super insulating polyamide ripstop shell bonded with very fine layer of copper and tin using galvanic bath and electrochemistry.

The outcome is an Anodized Jacket that behaves like metal but still offers the breathability, comfort, and flexibility of cloth. The near-invisible metal coating provides great thermal insulation as it stops up to 97% of body heat from escaping. In turn, it reduces heat loss and stabilizes body temperature.