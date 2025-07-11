Don’t get caught in freezing temperatures and run the risk of getting hypothermia while on outdoor adventures. Vollebak’s Anodized Jacket keeps you insanely warm and comfortable, so you can keep calm and carry on. 

Vollebak utilized the metallic insulation NASA originally engineered to prevent freezing of their spacecraft in space and applied it to this stylish performance wear. It features a super insulating polyamide ripstop shell bonded with very fine layer of copper and tin using galvanic bath and electrochemistry. 

The outcome is an Anodized Jacket that behaves like metal but still offers the breathability, comfort, and flexibility of cloth. The near-invisible metal coating provides great thermal insulation as it stops up to 97% of body heat from escaping. In turn, it reduces heat loss and stabilizes body temperature.

Moreover, the metalized surface of the jacket has very low emissivity. This means it emits very little heat and so it makes you appear cold or even invisible to infrared scans. Think of it as a Faraday shield with its metallic outer layer that bounces back the IR radiation from your body.

Designed for layering during extreme cold temperatures, Vollebak’s Anodized Jacket packs other technical features too. This includes a fully-lined hood that you can tuck into the collar and zipped away when not in use. Meanwhile, articulated sleeves offer ease of movements and the two-way zip and seam-sealed interior helps you stay cozy. Storage options come via two zipped hand pockets with storm flaps and a chest pocket concealed under the double front placket to store valuables.

Images courtesy of Vollebak