Timex is going green with the help of Aston Martin. Despite sounding like a collaborative concept EV, you’re looking at a collection of lifestyle products that evoke the motorsport pedigree of the illustrious British marque. The star of the show is the new TKS — a classy timepiece with a verdant hue.

Unless you’re completely unaware of the company’s offerings, most high-performance luxury vehicles are available in a distinctive paint job. Much like these rides, you’re now looking at a 42 mm stainless steel chronograph with an IP Podium Green treatment. We also find the satin sheen an elegant aesthetic touch.

Timex and Aston Martin further elevate the TKS’ understated beauty with the addition of contrasting chromatic elements. Black appears on the fixed bezel, crown, applied hour markers, and matte dial. What follows is the vibrant Lime Essence applied to the seconds hand, subsidiary dials, and a decorative racing stripe.

The TKS touts a unique motif courtesy of the subsidiary dials that resemble an instrument cluster. There’s also the iconic Aston Martin emblem just below 12 o’clock. It’s easy to miss, but discerning owners will notice the intricate rifling pattern of the crown’s knurling. This sleek accessory runs on a multifunctional Japanese movement.

A matching IP Podium Green bracelet accompanies every TKS for a cohesive cosmetic appeal. Meanwhile, some collectors may feel that the wristwatch is insufficient as their daily driver. Hence, Aston Martin and Timex also present the TKS2 nappa leather bracelet. This bad boy also arrives in a darker tone of green alongside a steel buckle engraved with the familiar winged badge.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin/Timex