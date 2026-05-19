Bell & Ross remains a favorite of ours for its collection of stylish, minimalist timepieces. A signature of theirs is the cushion-shaped cases with understated aesthetics. However, the watchmaker occasionally experiments with splashes of color to great effect. You can see it on the new BR-X3 Patrouille de France. So far, these vibrant elements enhance the appeal.

Renowned for the aviation motif of its flagship models, this latest entry is an aesthetic standout. Nothing too fancy here, as reference BRX3R-PAF-ST/SRB sports a 41 mm x 13 mm steel case. Other noteworthy cosmetic touches include a blue anodized aluminum case band and bezel surround, as well as an extra sky blue synthetic fabric strap with a Velcro closure.

The BR-X3 Patrouille de France also dazzles when the light hits its metal surfaces. This comes from the mirror-polished, chamfered edges and satin finishes. For low-light legibility, the skeleton hands, hour markers, and power reserve indicator tout a coat of white Super-LumiNova BGW9 Grade X1. The lume emits a soft blue glow in the dark,

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other distinctive touches that adorn this timekeeping instrument. We have a dial with the Patrouille de France logo at 6 o’clock, a metallic blue flange, a three-color power reserve indicator window, an aircraft-shaped second hand counterweight, and a sapphire case back decorated with a metalized gray Patrouille de France logo.

As for the movement, Bell & Ross supplies the BR-X3 Patrouille de France with a BR-CAL.323 self-winding caliber. Fully wound, expect around 70 hours of precision timekeeping. Lastly, should you prefer a bit more contrast, the package ships with an extra black perforated rubber strap and a pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross