An everyday carry wallet stripped to its essentials shouldn’t dissuade you from trying it out. Its minimalist aesthetic may offer some functional surprises. Just take the MVST RFID-Blocking Alcantara Slim Wallet for instance.

It doesn’t offer much in terms of visual appeal with its humble pared-down silhouette. It has a low-profile layout with card slots easily accessible from the outside and some inside. There’s also a cash compartment and a classic snap closure strap keeps everything secure.

But the MVST RFID-Blocking Alcantara Slim Wallet is unlike any of its kind. What sets it apart is its materiality, which is sure to entice automotive enthusiasts. Its exterior is wrapped in ultra-premium and tactile Alcantara— the same suede-like performance fabric used in the interiors of supercars. So you get a soft, matte hand feel from a material that performs way better than conventional suede for durability and longevity. Alcantara is inherently resistant to wear, moisture, and stains.

Moreover, this card wallet combines Nappa leather for enhanced premium quality and added another important feature befitting today’s modern age. Its interior has metal-infused RFID blocking fabric to effectively prevent wireless skimming or data theft. This way, your personal and financial information stay secure from wandering signals when using your tap-to-pay cards.

The MVST RFID-Blocking Alcantara Slim Wallet can hold five credit cards, one ID, and some cash. Yet, it maintains a sleek profile and lays flat in your pocket for a comfortable carry. It is available in four colors to suit your preference including Green, Black, Red, and Orange.

Images courtesy of MVST